Allen County, IN

The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony continues in abduction, assault trial

LIMA — The trial of a man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her with a gun was interrupted by the defendant requesting dismissal of his public defenders Wednesday morning. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Man gravely hurt in shooting in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months for drug trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after a guilty plea. Adrian L. Johnson, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children

ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Trial begins for man arrested after 2021 hostage situation

Trial begins for man arrested after 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose has been charged with felonious assault, abduction, and having a weapon under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage.
LIMA, OH
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Marion police investigating after man held captive

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
MARION, IN

