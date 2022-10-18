Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: New details released in stabbing; woman accused of killing boyfriend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:
Lima man gets prison for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
Testimony continues in abduction, assault trial
LIMA — The trial of a man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her with a gun was interrupted by the defendant requesting dismissal of his public defenders Wednesday morning. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with...
WANE-TV
Man gravely hurt in shooting in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of beating Fort Wayne 9-year-old to death has a new plea deal; won’t testify against her spouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”. In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit. Now, Alesha Miller, 31,...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months for drug trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after a guilty plea. Adrian L. Johnson, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children
ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for man arrested after 2021 hostage situation
Trial begins for man arrested after 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose has been charged with felonious assault, abduction, and having a weapon under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
Ex-Portland cop appeals sentence in child solicitation case
A former Portland police officer who was found guilty in a child sex sting case is appealing a Hendricks County judge's decision to sentence him to more than six years in prison.
Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather
LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
WOWO News
Marion police investigating after man held captive
MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
