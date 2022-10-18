Read full article on original website
“We have had seven years in a row that there’s been an issue at Bennett High School,” McDuffie said.
Randolph, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bennett High School football player ruled eligible as BPS files human rights complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Section VI informed Buffalo Public Schools that the Bennett High School football player who was ruled ineligible last week will now be eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. The athlete was ruled ineligible after he had competed...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Take a magical journey ‘Into the Woods’ in Marvel Theatre
From the story of Little Red Riding Hood, to the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, many fairy tales have been passed down to children from generation to generation. James Lapine’s and Stephen Soudheim’s “Into the Woods” embeds multiple children stories into one single narrative. “[Into...
Hot Light: Could Buffalo Be Getting A Krispy Kreme Soon?
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme Donuts, there is some potentially good news for you. Buffalo could soon have access to Krispy Kreme again. It's been around 14 years since Buffalo had a Krispy Kreme of its own. The Krispy Kreme location at 1250 Niagara Falls Blvd. shut its doors on August 13, 2022. That location, franchised by Chris D'Angelo of Dynamic Doughnuts, had been open for six years. The only remaining location at the time, also run by Dynamic Doughnuts, shut the doors of its store at 2021 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga in 2008.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Houghton Hall reopens after years of construction
Construction has become a common sight on SUNY Fredonia’s campus. However, Houghton Hall, an academic building on campus, is complete. Located between the Science Center and Fenton Hall, Houghton Hall houses the computer and information sciences, geosciences and physics departments. According to Markus Kessler, the director of facilities planning,...
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
City Puts NYS On Notice for Over Washington Street Road Reconstruction Project
Construction on Washington Street will not be completed this season. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city received notice from New York State on the status of the project, “And, as a response to that, Jeff (Lehman) and his team have formally put the state on notice for the current state of the road, the curbs, and other issues. We have sent them written notification of defect. We’ve asked them to take care of those items because there’s going to be a huge issue with not only plowing but mobility and access and others to the various areas.”
New York State police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
The crash occurred on State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret on Wednesday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Afternoon News Brief
After nearly a day of discussion, multiple conferences with his attorney, conversations in the courtroom and several recesses called by the judge, 19-year-old Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the killing of two farm workers in Alexander last March, has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Additionally, Cruz also attempted to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette. Cruz needed the specifics of the plea deal and charges explained to him multiple times; at one point, he said that he only had a 9th grade education and never earned his GED. By the end of the day, he accepted the plea following a conversation in the courtroom with the judge, his lawyer and at least one family member present. The offer Cruz eventually accepted was a guilty plea to two counts of murder in the second degree, with a sentencing cap of 20 years to life on each count to run concurrently and a guilty plea intimidating a witness with any sentence on that conviction to run concurrently. The plea satisfies all other pending charges. If he stays out of trouble in prison, he could be a free man in 15 years. Cruz is on the schedule to be sentenced on December 13th.
Morning News Brief
