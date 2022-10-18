Read full article on original website
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The veteran still has a little juice left for the Ravens to squeeze.
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
4 Takeaways: Partly cloudy, or partly sunny?
NEW ORLEANS — The frustration level is high and rising. Sunday, after the postgame interviews, I interviewed our Saints analyst, Nick Underhill for Fourth Down on Four. I asked Nick, how gloomy should Saints fans feel right now?. Nobody's happy at 2-4. No Saints fans are booking Super Bowl...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Inactives List Against Cardinals: Paulson Adebo Out of the Lineup
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) View the original article to see embedded media. Alontae Taylor was activated from injured reserve today, and he'll be expected to start opposite of Bradley Roby. Chris Harris Jr. was called up from the practice squad, and he'll likely split slot duties with Justin Evans. New Orleans has to get healthy with this mini-bye approaching, and somehow find a way to win in the desert.
Safety Marcus Maye upgraded, 13 other Saints injury status unchanged
Monday was an estimated injury report for the Saints, but not much changed on Tuesday. The only difference was that Marcus Maye (rib) went from limited to a full go.
Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Ravens
According to Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after the 15-year veteran agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The move comes after Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wasn’t retiring and looking to join the Eagles or another playoff-bound roster. As...
