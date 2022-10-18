ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
4 Takeaways: Partly cloudy, or partly sunny?

NEW ORLEANS — The frustration level is high and rising. Sunday, after the postgame interviews, I interviewed our Saints analyst, Nick Underhill for Fourth Down on Four. I asked Nick, how gloomy should Saints fans feel right now?. Nobody's happy at 2-4. No Saints fans are booking Super Bowl...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Inactives List Against Cardinals: Paulson Adebo Out of the Lineup

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) View the original article to see embedded media. Alontae Taylor was activated from injured reserve today, and he'll be expected to start opposite of Bradley Roby. Chris Harris Jr. was called up from the practice squad, and he'll likely split slot duties with Justin Evans. New Orleans has to get healthy with this mini-bye approaching, and somehow find a way to win in the desert.
