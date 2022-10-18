ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Vox

The Amazon Labor Union suffers another loss but vows to keep fighting

The Amazon Labor Union has lost its second straight election at an Amazon warehouse, 406-206, delivering a blow to the momentum the new union had built with its historic win in April and underscoring the heavy odds stacked against organizing inside one of the world’s most powerful and richest corporations.
CNY News

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Billionaire Status: Here Is WNY’s Most Insanely Rich Person

Buffalo and Western New York are pretty much considered working class. There are lots of people in the middle class and many people living in poverty. We definitely aren't the first place you would think of when it comes to people living in the lap of luxury like Beverly Hills in California or Central Park South in New York City. But there are a handful of billionaires who are from or are associated with WNY.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Amazon wins latest union fight

Amazon workers at a New York facility voted against forming a union Tuesday, dealing a blow to the nascent Amazon Labor Union that’s now lost two of its three votes. We’ll also take a look at a new report detailing the decline in global internet freedom, driven this year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Benzinga

Amazon Gets Another Breather As Workers Dump NY Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin serving as another defeat to the countrywide labor union activism. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees voted 406 to 206 against joining the Amazon Labor Union in the company's fourth such contest of the year, Reuters reports.
freightwaves.com

Amazon warehouse workers vote no on unionization

Amazon warehouse workers at a facility outside Albany, New York have voted against unionization, dealing a blow to the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU). At Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) ALB-1 facility, workers over the past several days voted on whether to join the ALU, which secured a victory at another facility in Staten Island, JFK-8, a few months ago. Of 949 eligible voters at ALB-1, 406 voted against unionizing while 206 voted in favor, per the National Labor Relations Board’s preliminary tally Tuesday.
US News and World Report

Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State in Blow to Organizing Effort

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees...
tipranks.com

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Workers in Upstate NY Reject Union Vote

Labor activists suffered a setback on Tuesday as Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers at its company facility near Albany in upstate New York voted against unionizing, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report cited the National Labor Relations Board which said that around 66% of employees who cast...
WNYT

President Biden visits Poughkeepsie to discuss tech industry

President Biden visited Hudson Valley on Thursday. He spoke at the IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, and delivered his thoughts on the growing tech industry and his efforts to boost the economy. The big announcement was IBM’s plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade. Biden...
KRMG

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to...
