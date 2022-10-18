Read full article on original website
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Three Amazon Warehouses Have Mysteriously Caught Fire in One Week
An fulfilment center in Albany, New York, is the latest facility to catch fire.
Vox
The Amazon Labor Union suffers another loss but vows to keep fighting
The Amazon Labor Union has lost its second straight election at an Amazon warehouse, 406-206, delivering a blow to the momentum the new union had built with its historic win in April and underscoring the heavy odds stacked against organizing inside one of the world’s most powerful and richest corporations.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
CNBC
This New York City apartment went up $1,100 a month in rent in one year
In 2020, Thelma Rose Annan moved into her Manhattan apartment paying $1,882 per month in rent. By 2021, it was $2,400 per month. This year, it rose by another $1,100, bringing her monthly rent to a whopping $3,500. “This jump increase is too much and I simply cannot afford it,”...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Billionaire Status: Here Is WNY’s Most Insanely Rich Person
Buffalo and Western New York are pretty much considered working class. There are lots of people in the middle class and many people living in poverty. We definitely aren't the first place you would think of when it comes to people living in the lap of luxury like Beverly Hills in California or Central Park South in New York City. But there are a handful of billionaires who are from or are associated with WNY.
Hillicon Valley — Amazon wins latest union fight
Amazon workers at a New York facility voted against forming a union Tuesday, dealing a blow to the nascent Amazon Labor Union that’s now lost two of its three votes. We’ll also take a look at a new report detailing the decline in global internet freedom, driven this year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
New York State’s Top Democrats Call for Trump-Style Section 230 Reform in Aftermath of Buffalo Grocery Store Mass Shooting
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, on Tuesday joined the longstanding GOP effort to pare back protections afforded to online content platforms under the federal law that forms the basis of the internet as we know it. The elected officials released a joint report...
Amazon Gets Another Breather As Workers Dump NY Union
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin serving as another defeat to the countrywide labor union activism. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees voted 406 to 206 against joining the Amazon Labor Union in the company's fourth such contest of the year, Reuters reports.
freightwaves.com
Amazon warehouse workers vote no on unionization
Amazon warehouse workers at a facility outside Albany, New York have voted against unionization, dealing a blow to the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU). At Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) ALB-1 facility, workers over the past several days voted on whether to join the ALU, which secured a victory at another facility in Staten Island, JFK-8, a few months ago. Of 949 eligible voters at ALB-1, 406 voted against unionizing while 206 voted in favor, per the National Labor Relations Board’s preliminary tally Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State in Blow to Organizing Effort
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees...
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
tipranks.com
Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Workers in Upstate NY Reject Union Vote
Labor activists suffered a setback on Tuesday as Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers at its company facility near Albany in upstate New York voted against unionizing, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report cited the National Labor Relations Board which said that around 66% of employees who cast...
‘Adult Happy Meals’ Selling for $300K! Can You Buy Them in Upstate New York?
Even the most mature adults love an opportunity to embrace nostalgia, and be a kid again. The legendary restaurant chain, McDonald's, recently released a product that encouraged adults to embrace their inner child. They were available for a limited time, and industrious consumers were quick to snatch them up. Naturally,...
WNYT
President Biden visits Poughkeepsie to discuss tech industry
President Biden visited Hudson Valley on Thursday. He spoke at the IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, and delivered his thoughts on the growing tech industry and his efforts to boost the economy. The big announcement was IBM’s plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade. Biden...
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to...
