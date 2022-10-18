Read full article on original website
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon
I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services asks for community's support as shelter exceeds capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services is operating over capacity, and they need more people willing to adopt. “Staff are exhausted and we're doing all we can to keep our No Kill Status here at the animal shelter,” said Allen Gerlach, Louisville Metro Animal Services. While...
hazard-herald.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Louisville/Jefferson County and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
leoweekly.com
9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip
You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
wvih.com
Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees
Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighters battle fire at Okolona recycling center for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire consumed a recycling center in Okolona. The fire at the WestRock Recycling Center on Industrial Boulevard began around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening and crews continued work it throughout the night. The recycling center is near Interstate 65 and Fern Valley Road. A number...
Southern Indiana donut shop expanding into downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honey Creme Donuts in New Albany is expanding into downtown Louisville. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
Wave 3
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is ‘Petal it Forward’ day. The goal of the day to give a flower to make someone smile. Nanz & Kraft Florist was set up around Louisville with buckets of hundreds of flowers to pass out. Each person who wants to participate is...
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
WRAL
Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
WHAS 11
Woman proposes to fiancé during halftime of Louisville City FC match
Carrie Hardaway received an over-the-top proposal from fiancé Zach Johnson. During the Louisville City FC game, Carrie reversed the role!
House fire caused by 'malfunctioning electric power strip' results in death of six animals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house fire on Wednesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood resulted in the death of six animals. Officials said Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue. Representatives with LFD said fire companies...
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney
October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.
Louisville Community Grocery close to securing millions in city funding
It’s been more than two years since the city set aside $3.5 million for a grocery store. Officials could approve an agreement next week.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
953wiki.com
CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE
The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
WHAS 11
Tallest New Albany apartment complex being demolished
Several people watched as New Albany's tallest building was being demolished. The apartment complex went through a catastrophic fire three years ago.
