Amarie M.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip

You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees

Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Southern Indiana donut shop expanding into downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honey Creme Donuts in New Albany is expanding into downtown Louisville. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
GLENDALE, KY
WRAL

Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride

MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
WELLINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney

October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
953wiki.com

CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE

The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY

