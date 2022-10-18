The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.

MADISON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO