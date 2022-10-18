Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health
Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Files $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna has filed a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent claims Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Roxie Washington, on behalf of her minor daughter who is also the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, retained both...
hotnewhiphop.com
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On “Drink Champs”
N.O.R.E. apologized to the George Floyd family after inviting Kanye West on “Drink Champs.”. N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.
msn.com
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West For “Infliction Of Emotional Distress”
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, has moved to file a lawsuit against Kanye West after the rapper publicly attributed Floyd’s death to fentanyl. According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington is seeking $250 million in damages. A news release that details the legal action against Ye notes “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress” as reasoning for the suit. “Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” reads the suit.More from VIBE.comAhmaud Arbery's Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter CommentsTalib Kweli Accuses...
Daily Beast
George Floyd’s Family Weighing Suit Over Kanye Overdose Theory: Lawyer
A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd said Sunday they were considering suing Kanye West for a number of false statements he made about Floyd’s May 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, noting that the suit was being considered despite the fact that “one cannot defame the dead.” Merritt was referring to comments the rapper made in between ranting about the “Jewish media” on a Sunday visit to Drink Champs, the Revolt TV podcast. Fresh from attending the premiere of fellow “White Lives Matter” firebrand Candace Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West insisted incorrectly that Floyd’s death was tied to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said. (Although an autopsy found traces of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, his death was ruled a homicide.)
George Floyd’s Family Announces $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West, Sends Cease & Desist
George Floyd‘s family has announced that they plan to sue Kanye “Ye” West for $250 million after the 45-year-old rapper made head-turning comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt. TV’s Drink Champs podcast. In a press release obtained by HollywoodLife, Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s minor daughter Gianna, confirmed she has hired two law firms, the Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law, to file the suit on behalf of Gianna. The release said they plan to file suit against Kanye and his “business partners and associates” for “harassment, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.”
Voices: George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says. Unfortunately, much like former President Trump, whom he once referred to as a “brother” that he shares “dragon energy” with, some comments are too vile and inflammatory to be ignored or go unanswered. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired last week, Kanye, or Ye as he’s now legally known, made the infuriating false claim that George Floyd died from a drug...
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks
Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
Kanye West Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl: Family Will Sue, Outrage Mounts Over 'Repugnant' Comments
In his latest round of off-the-wall comments, Kanye West claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl rather than suffocated on live TV by a Minneapolis policeman. Floyd’s family announced that they will file a $250 million lawsuit against West. West either missed the viral video of George Floyd's murder...
Idaho8.com
Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery
In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986. Jurors deliberated for about an hour, and concluded...
Trump Doubles Down On Undermining Defense Against Defamation Case
Trump argued he was protected as president to verbally attack journalist who accused him of rape. Then he bizarrely repeated the attacks as a private citizen.
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for October 20: Ukraine, Taxes, Trump, Uber, Iran
The Covid-19 pandemic — which upended millions of lives and demanded we stay in our homes for months on end — also helped fuel a baby boom. Close proximity among partners and increased work flexibility contributed to the 6.2% jump in US birth rates last year, according to a new study.
Comments / 0