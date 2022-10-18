Shop Til’ You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale®, Chicago’s not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating 21 years of pure magic, the One of a Kind Holiday Show will bring together 500 talented artists, artisans, and makers to offer the best in everything from fine art and handmade goods to gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities fun for all ages. Tickets to the holiday show ($15 for all four days) are now available here. To make things even cheerier, a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

