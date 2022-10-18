ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Yankee Chicago Tickets at Allstate Arena

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Daddy Yankee is on his 11th concert tour, the la Ultima Vuelta World Tour. Fans in Chicago can grab the opportunity to see his live performances this year, as the artist will perform in the city on December 12, 2022. Daddy Yankee has released eight studio albums,...
Must-Try Spooky Cocktails From Your Favorite Chicago Bars This Year

If you’re celebrating Halloween in Chicago this year (I mean, who wouldn’t!?), you know there’s one must-do activity. Yes. It’s sipping a bloody glass with eyeballs floating. This is the time of the year we throw away all our filters and show how far we can go. Without further ado, please take notes and make a list of these must-try spooky cocktails from Chicago bars across the whole city.
The One of a Kind Show Returns to Chicago for Your Holiday Shopping Needs

Shop Til’ You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale®, Chicago’s not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. Celebrating 21 years of pure magic, the One of a Kind Holiday Show will bring together 500 talented artists, artisans, and makers to offer the best in everything from fine art and handmade goods to gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities fun for all ages. Tickets to the holiday show ($15 for all four days) are now available here. To make things even cheerier, a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Michael W Smith Chicago Tickets at Rosemont Theatre

American singer and musician Michael W. Smith has achieved immense success over the course of nearly 40 years of his career. He has released fifteen studio albums, two instrumental albums, six live albums, 80 singles, and four holiday albums and sold more than 18 million copies globally. As the singer...
Dave Matthews Band Chicago Tickets at United Center

Dave Matthews Band is known for performing the same tracks differently for every show and always ensuring they are unique. They are a dynamic live music band and are currently touring across the nation. Chicago residents who are fans of this rock band can look forward to the concert coming...
