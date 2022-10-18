Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Christmas Day Is SOLD OUT for Magic Kingdom in Disney World
Believe it or not, the holidays are coming up soon, so it’s time to start making some plans!. Especially if you’re going to Disney World, the planning ahead thing is super important around the holidays, because the parks are usually BUSY. You need to figure out where you’re staying, if you want to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, dining reservations, and more. Remember, you still need a Park Pass Reservation in addition to your theme park tickets in order to get into the parks. And, one park has already been completely booked up for Christmas Day!
disneydining.com
The Best Pies in Walt Disney World
One of the most beloved desserts in the world is pie. Warm and savory, chilled and sweet…the possibilities are endless! With so many delicious types of pies to enjoy, it is no surprise that there are some incredible options throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that are sure to satisfy any craving! Let’s check out some of the best pie options to indulge in on any vacation. Happy eating!
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney raises admission prices in California, leaves them alone in Florida
Admission prices at Disneyland are on the rise. And Genie+ will cost more in all parks. Disney theme parks have seen unprecedented demand lately, but many fans say ongoing price increases could limit future visits. Disney has increased the price of tickets to its California theme parks, with a one-day...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Bottle Opener and ‘Toothpick Holder’ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has a new Pirates of the Caribbean bottle opener and skull-shaped toothpick holder. We found the former in the Emporium and the latter in Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar at Magic Kingdom. Pirates of...
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
disneyfoodblog.com
When You Can Book Fantasmic! Dining Packages for Disney World!
It’s officially happening! Disney World’s Fantasmic! has a reopening date!. The show has been closed since 2020, although we’ve seen some construction progress around the amphitheater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We’re excited that some new things are coming to the show, too. But we’re even more excited because Fantasmic! dining packages are also returning!
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Planned the CHEAPEST Trip in Walt Disney World History
We know how hard it can be to actually SAVE money on your Disney World vacation. Say whaaaaat? SAVING money at Disney World? Yeah right. Well, it can be done — you just need to know a few tips and tricks in order to make it happen. Ultimately, though, you are planning a trip to the Most Expen- uh, Magical Place on Earth — so you will have to shell out at least some money on your trip. But just how much money you spend can be totally up to you — so we’re taking a look at the cheap, cheaper, and CHEAPEST ways to visit Disney World!
disneydining.com
Get Your Yum On at Catalina Eddie’s in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Are you famished from a day of attraction hopping in Hollywood Studios? Maybe you left your Disney Resort at sunrise and hit Toy Story Land at rope drop or explored Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and other theme park attractions until you have worked up quite an appetite. If you...
Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
WDW News Today
New ‘Ratatouille’ Food Loungefly Mini Backpack at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A delicious new Loungefly mini backpack inspired by “Ratatouille” and French food is now available at EPCOT. We found this in Creations Shop and in the France Pavilion. “Ratatouille” Food Lungefly – $85.
