“The Pitchfork Disney,” October 27 through 30
Augustana College's Honkamp Myhre Black Box Theatre, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A surreal thriller and pitch-black comedy that will enjoy four performances in the days before Halloween, the student-produced The Pitchfork Disney will run October 27 through 30 in Augustana College's Honkamp Myhre Black Box Theatre, author Philip Ridley's work lauded by London Theatre as a play “for those who completely and wholly enjoy confrontational and edgy theatre. If you’re looking for a chilling play that will haunt you for the next 24 hours in the best possible way, then you’d better pick up some tickets."
Cosmic Country Showcase, October 26
Wednesday, October 26, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. An homage to country-music variety shows such as Grand Ole Opry presented with an extraterrestrial-psychedelic twist, Cosmic Country Showcase enjoys a headlining set at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on October 26, the group's "interstellar revue" sure to provide, as stated in Time Out Chicago, "twangy tunes delivered with campy, psychedelic flair."
Early James, October 30
Sunday, October 30, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his acclaimed 2022 album Strange Time to Be Alive – a work in which, according to No Depression, its singer/songwriter "delivers each phrase with a mischievous glint in his eye" – country and alternative rock musician Early James headlines an October 30 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Tinnitist adding that the artist's sophomore release "serves up more scintillating sounds from someplace midway between the cabaret, the juke joint, and the junkshop."
Codfish Halloween: The Milk Carton Kids and Katie Pruitt, October 29
Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Street, Maquoketa IA. At Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, the venue will celebrate both the end of its 2022 concert roster and the coming of All Hallows' Eve with a special Codfish Halloween concert on October 29, the night boasting headlining sets with the Grammy-nominated folk duo The Milk Carton Kids and up-and-coming country-music sensation Katie Pruitt.
Vanessa Collier, October 26
Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. Hauberg Civic Center Mansion, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island IL. A gifted blues, funk, and soul saxophonist/singer/songwriter who has won two Blues Music Awards from seven nominations, Vanessa Collier plays Rock Island's Hauberg Civic Center Mansion in an October 26 concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, her most recent album Heart on the Line a work in which, according to Rock and Blues Muse, the artist "stamps her own mark with bright and breezy production and, of course, a healthy dose of sax."
KEN mode, October 21
Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their 2022 album Null, a work that Distorted Sound magazine praised for being "as effective and affecting at its most chaotic as it is at its most methodical," the post-hardcore and noise-rock musicians of KEN mode headline an October 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording inspiring Blabbermouth.net to state that "given an honest chance, KEN mode will blow minds with albums like Null."
“Foxtrot,” October 27
Thursday, October 27, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. In the Figge Art Museum's current Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue is screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, and the affecting and arresting lineup continues on October 27 with Foxtrot, the internationally co-produced 2017 drama that received the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion at the74th Venice International Film Festival.
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
“Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose,” October 21
Friday, October 21, 6 p.m. German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, noted scholar and speaker Dr. Jud Newborn will deliver the October 21 presentation Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose, recounting how Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans – formerly fanatical Hitler Youth leaders – transformed to become icons of civil courage and the greatest heroes of the German anti-Nazi resistance.
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
Rhythm City Boosts Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in September
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 20, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate and Play” promotional campaign. In September, our guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer! Our total raised for the year is now over $60,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to Host Annual Fundraiser
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 18, 2022) — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold its seventeenth annual “Mr and Ms Habitat” fundraiser Saturday, October 22, at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf. The event is an important source of funding for local home-building and home-repair efforts. This tongue-in-cheek fundraiser begins at 5:30PM and features a silent auction, heavy appetizers, drinks, and games. The program begins at 7PM with a handful of Habitat supporters competing for the title of Mr or Ms Habitat.
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A fixer-upper Geneseo home has some stories to tell. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses you can buy on Zillow. The Geneseo home on...
New downtown LeClaire businesses open
This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire. Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.
A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
The mouth is a tattletale
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
Davenport Public Library Staff Recognized at the Iowa Library Association Conference
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 19, 2022) — Two Davenport Public Library employees were recognized at the annual Iowa Library Association (ILA) Conference last week in Coralville, Iowa. Each year ILA's Youth Services Subdivision (YSS) gives an award to an outstanding youth services librarian in Iowa. This year the winner was...
