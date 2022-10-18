ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

By Lily Becker
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jn3r_0ie0Pvq800

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka.

The project began this morning and was expected to last a week.

University of Kansas returning Native American remains

Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

6 new bus pads being installed in Topeka cause lane closures

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced several lane closures as crews work to install new bus pads. City spokesman Andrew Rosebrook says Conroy Contractors is has been hired to complete the project. It’s expected to last between one to two weeks, weather permitting. The following lanes have been closed: North lane of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka helps people prepare their homes for winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide initiative is helping people get their houses ready for winter. The City of Topeka partnered with Kansas Gas Service today to hand out weatherization kits to the community. People stopped by City Hall where door strips, outlet sealers and other items made for keeping warm air in the house were […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building near downtown Topeka. Firefighters were sent at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to an apartment house at 1429 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Initial reports indicated something may have been left on a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia woman hit by train identified

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department identified a woman who died after being struck by a train on Oct. 11. Police identified Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, Emporia, as the one who died after being hit by a train on Tues., Oct. 11, just after 1:30 p.m. The accident happened at the Whildin Street railroad […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people

Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while nudging the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove isn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka gives away 200 free weatherization kits

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Up to 200 free weatherization kits will be distributed to local residents this weekend. The Kansas Gas Service and the City of Topeka worked together to provide these free weatherization kits to help local residents prepare their homes for the coming winter. The kits will be distributed to those who signed up […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters battle blaze Monday afternoon in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are battling a large multi-story home fire in the 1200 block of Polk Street in Topeka. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said firefighters are not inside the Central Topeka structure for safety reasons. Stahl said the home is not safe enough to enter. The fire is contained in one home. There […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Large fire springs up in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a large fire near Downtown Topeka. A large fire has been reported in the 700 block of Polk Street by Shawnee County Dispatch. The fire was first reported at 6:53 p.m. The home had been involved in two previous fires. A 27 News Reporter at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy