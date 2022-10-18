21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka.

The project began this morning and was expected to last a week.

Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

