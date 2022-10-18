(1) one college or trade student 18 to 23 years of age. The Rock Island Police Community Relations Commission consists of 12 members who are residents of the City. Community leaders will have the opportunity to recommend members to the mayor, who shall make appointments to the commission and submit them to the city council for approval. The membership of the commission shall be broadly representative of the community, including representative of diverse racial, cultural, sexual orientation and gender groups, and shall include: two current or former members of law enforcement, including the police union representative if they are in agreement; two returning residents or convicted felons; one member of the legal profession; one college or trade school student 18 to 23 years of age; one high school student; and one member of a trauma-informed profession. Appropriate commission members will demonstrate integrity, open-mindedness, problem-solving abilities and a commitment to the main purposes of the commission.

2 DAYS AGO