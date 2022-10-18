Read full article on original website
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor
Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
Korean dominance: Every team at the top of the early-game gold difference chart during the Worlds 2022 group stage is from the LCK
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Even though the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is being held in North America, LCS...
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
Valve just totally ignored one big The International tradition and Dota 2 fans aren’t happy
Dota 2’s The International is the biggest esports tournament in the world, and normally, it kicks off with an equally impressive opening ceremony—like the spectacular one at The International 9. Even The International 10, which had no crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, had some form of an opening ceremony.
League’s newest champion, K’Sante, pushes Riot’s diversity initiatives into a new era
For League of Legends (and really, Riot Games as a whole), diversity and inclusion have been propelled to the forefront over the last few years. Riot’s push to represent more cultures and peoples in its games has been amplified with its two premier titles, League and VALORANT, at the forefront.
‘GabeN, save me!’: Wagamama goes ballistic after waiting hours for Dota 2 game
Former Dota 2 pro turned streamer Niklas “Wagamama” Högström lost his mind after spending almost four hours trying to find a game—exacerbated by the fact he saw his friends find them before he did. “Ah, they got a game. Of course, they got a fucking...
The International 2022 surprises fans with return of 2GD 6 years after Valve fallout
With all of the returns and comebacks we have seen all throughout the TI group stages, we got the most unexpected return at the TI main stage. Shortly after the best-of-three series between Team Secret and PSG.LGD, the camera seemingly zoomed out of focus for a while. This signaled what was to come next, marking the return of James “2GD” Harding.
TSM, Talon Esports, and more are out after last-second TI11 Dota 2 elimination spree
The International 2022 group stage has officially come to a close, with four different teams being forced out of the competition on the final day after a full four days of the standings being wide open. Entering the fourth and final day of the group stage, only one team had...
Perkz fires back at G2 fans calling for Jankos’ retirement following Worlds 2022: ‘Jankos is still a top tier jungler’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Team Vitality mid laner Perkz fired back at League of Legends fans who are calling for...
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
Fortnite’s Spooky Night event coming soon, according to international Twitter accounts
Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebration has finally kicked off, allowing players from around the world to celebrate with Fortnitemares. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games has added new skins and challenges to keep players engaged over the next two weeks. But now, it appears Epic is planning some kind of event called “Spooky Night,” set to begin on Oct. 22.
Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11
This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams
The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
What is Project Rene? Details on the upcoming ‘The Sims 5’
During an Oct. 18 livestream event called Behind The Sims Summit, The Sims developer Maxis revealed quite a bit of information about the future of the simulation franchise. The biggest announcement came in the form of Project Rene, which Maxis vice president of franchise creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson revealed with a fair amount of fanfare.
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?
Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
FNATIC and Acend dominate Halo Worlds play-in bracket, become first two teams to qualify for pools
Day one of the Halo World Championship is underway, with eight teams battling it out for the final spots in tomorrow’s pool play matches against the rosters who automatically qualified from the Orlando Major last month. Four spots are up for grabs, but it was FNATIC and European champions...
