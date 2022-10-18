Man found guilty of first-degree murder in death of California college freshman Kristin Smart 25 years ago

Read full article on original website
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they...
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
New York governor, attorney general call for social media changes after Buffalo shooting
New York elected officials recommended a package of large-scale changes to state and federal laws for social media platforms they charge have helped fuel the spread of hate from the cyber world into the real one. The changes endorsed in a report compiled by state Attorney General Letitia James and...
NY absentee ballot voting rules hang on soon-to-be-released court ruling
A state Supreme Court judge is expected to release a ruling this week that could upend the process to count thousands of absentee ballots that have already been sent to voters. Saratoga County State Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, a Republican, will make a decision in the coming days to...
Schodack Amazon facility's union vote falls short
The union vote at the Amazon facility in Schodack has failed. The movement had been building up over the past few months as union advocates rallied, calling on the massive company to treat its workers better after making allegations of mistreatment. Labor union president Chris Smalls tells Spectrum News 1...
Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water
The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
Independent candidates seek voice in New York race for governor
For Libertarian Larry Sharpe, voters in New York are facing a relatively paltry political marketplace. "They want to make sure this is Coke and Pepsi deciding which soda goes in the grocery store," Sharpe said. Sharpe has been denied a spot on the ballot this year after his party, along...
Child care funding to expand programs at public college campuses in New York
New York is set to spend more than $15 million to expand child care programs at campuses of the State University of New York and City University of New York in order to provide more options to faculty, staff and students. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced this week that SUNY...
Most foliage has now left the mountains
Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
Hochul and Zeldin spar over debates
Trying to eat into the base of her rival, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul was on Long Island for another economic development announcement. Meanwhile, Zeldin once again called on Hochul to agree to more debates. Hochul has been highlighting off-shore wind projects that are coming soon to Long...
