Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Austin Weekly News
Developer wants to bring housing, stores to West Side
548 Development, a Black-owned developer currently working on turning the long-vacant “Silver Shovel” property in North Lawndale into an industrial campus, is looking to build a mixed-use development with a grocery store and a coffee shop further north, in West Humboldt Park. The Silver Shovel site was an...
oakpark.com
More attention needed on Roosevelt Road
The neighbors on south Lombard have joined together in protest of the activities and conditions surrounding the property located at 6200-6216 Roosevelt Road. As it should, Wednesday Journal has supported their concerns. What I found interesting in WJ’s editorial [Attention to Roosevelt, Our Views, Viewpoints, Oct. 12] was the last...
Chicago apartment buildings' disgruntled tenants voice concerns outside City Hall
Residents representing tenants at dozens of apartment buildings managed by East Lake Management and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation are demanding that City Hall do something about their living conditions.
Fed Up With Long-Abandoned Homes, Ravenswood Manor Neighbors Urge City To Crack Down On Owners
RAVENSWOOD — Northwest Side neighbors are pushing city officials to crack down on the owners of three deteriorating vacant homes they say are safety hazards for the area. The homes at 4427 N. Sacramento Ave., 2858 W. Wilson Ave. and 2925 W. Eastwood Ave. have been abandoned for at least five years, neighbors said. One home was boarded up years ago and causes issues in winter because the sidewalks aren’t maintained, residents said. Two others have partially collapsed, and all three have backyards that are overgrown.
oakpark.com
Addis Café blending old and new on Oak Park Ave.
In 2016, Kalkidan Tesfaye offered her homemade scones to the owner of the coffee shop on the east side of Oak Park Avenue and he responded by offering her the entire storefront. Figuring fate had intervened, Tesfaye accepted the offer and opened Addis Café. She called the space home for six years before the chef-owner and her co-owner-husband, Michael Kumela, moved their café across the street to a bright and cheery new home at 801 Van Buren St.
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
nadignewspapers.com
Concerns about gang activity at Portage Park, catalytic converter thefts expressed at 16th District’s ‘Community Conversation;’ additional input to be sought at Oct. 20 event at Branch Community Church
Concerns about gang activity around Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave., and an increase in catalytic converter thefts were among the top issues discussed at the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District’s Oct. 18 virtual “Community Conversation.”. Input from the event will be used to help formulate the district’s...
After Fatal Shooting On Hotel Lincoln Rooftop Bar, Old Town Neighbors Want Plan To Address Noise, Rowdy Customers
OLD TOWN — Old Town neighbors who have complained about noise and rowdiness from the area’s nightlife are pushing for solutions after a fatal shooting at a rooftop bar over the weekend. The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the...
oakpark.com
Welcome to our table–
Born in 2018 and served fresh by Growing Community Media, Eats gives you a weekly taste of everything dining related in Oak Park and its surrounding communities. Berwyn, Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park, Riverside, Brookfield, Proviso Township and Elmwood Park are home to a rich collection of established and emerging eateries. Known for serving up healthy portions of food and restaurant news, Eats exists to connect you to the people and stories behind the dishes you love to eat.
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
oakpark.com
Instant Gratification in Elmwood Park
The Polaroid camera sold out in a buying frenzy following a single in store demonstration in 1948. Some eateries in Elmwood Park have been serving up timeless fare for longer than the camera has been on the market. These recognizable photos cultivate a swift sense of nostalgia just like so many of the dishes served inside the colorful collection of eateries that lure customers with a diversity of cuisines, ample parking, and an honest sense of camaraderie. The Village of Elmwood Park tirelessly supports the restaurants lined up on North Avenue and throughout the village—that ongoing commitment is one of the reasons why many Restaurant Row establishments have endured for decades. So whether you “say cheese” or “hold the cheese” there is classic dish worthy of capturing in Elmwood Park!
oakpark.com
Vote Yes for the forest preserves referendum
At the beginning of the 20th century, a group of farsighted people had the novel idea to create the Cook County Forest Preserves system, the first of its kind in the country. It was a daunting task to plan, persuade people, and get laws through the legislature. Only then did the real work begin of purchasing and managing vast acreage, developing public programs, and conserving biodiversity while catering to humans.
PLANetizen
Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program
In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
oakpark.com
Metra proposes ditching popular $100 Super Saver pass
The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters in farther-flung Cook County suburbs and the collar counties. Metra monthly passes have traditionally been zone-based, with prices increasing the further one gets from downtown Chicago. The Super Saver Pass,...
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
oakpark.com
Support our forest preserves with a Yes vote
I want to strongly encourage all Cook County voters to support the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum for the Forest Preserves of Cook County on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Forest Preserves were founded more than 100 years ago and, in that time, have provided our...
oakpark.com
The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn
When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Comments / 0