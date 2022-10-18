ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

forthoodsentinel.com

Brave Rifles bring vehicles to event

SALADO — Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment joined the City of Salado and the Salado Public Library for the Touch a Truck event on Friday at the Salado Public Library parking lot to help build community partnerships. “The reason we have it is just so the kids can...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic

TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments

WACO, TX
fox44news.com

School canceled because of illnesses

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
KWTX

Governor highlights fentanyl crisis, priorities during stop in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State officials are ramping up efforts against the deadly drug, fentanyl. Amid his own political campaign, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday highlighting his new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign. “Texas Department of Public Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
TEMPLE, TX

