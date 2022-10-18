Read full article on original website
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
forthoodsentinel.com
Brave Rifles bring vehicles to event
SALADO — Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment joined the City of Salado and the Salado Public Library for the Touch a Truck event on Friday at the Salado Public Library parking lot to help build community partnerships. “The reason we have it is just so the kids can...
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
KWTX
Baylor professors use AI to identify online listings that lead to criminal activity
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine a computer being able to identify a suspicious online listing just by the way it is written. Thanks to a new grant, two Baylor professors may help make that become a reality. Computer science assistant professors Pablo Rivas and Tomas Carny were awarded a $314,284...
Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic
TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
KWTX
Florence ISD releases students early while it investigates potential threat to students
FLORENCE, Texas (KWTX) - The Florence Independent School District on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, released students early from school “out of an abundance of caution” while it investigates a potential threat. The school district’s administration was made aware of the potential threat to students and staff and “immediately...
KWTX
Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
beltonjournal.com
More than 70 vehicles burn at Robinson Family Farm, authorities seek witnesses
On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in the parking lot of Robinson Family Farm in on Bob White Road in Temple. When all was said and done, more than 70 vehicles were burned at the farm, which is a popular draw in the fall for Bell County residents and central Texas.
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
KWTX
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
KWTX
Snapchat apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, led investigators to the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
KWTX
Governor highlights fentanyl crisis, priorities during stop in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State officials are ramping up efforts against the deadly drug, fentanyl. Amid his own political campaign, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday highlighting his new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign. “Texas Department of Public Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
fox44news.com
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
KWTX
Central Texas teen with cerebral palsy defies odds, inspires others as he plays three sports in school
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school sophomore with Cerebral palsy is defying the odds, playing three sports in high school and inspiring others with disabilities and challenges by spreading a message of never giving up. Roman Perez, 15, was diagnosed just shy of his sixth birthday with...
