In today's edition of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS), the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has published a paper that provides a framework for understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care. The paper's message is grounded in the Society's belief that a just health care system is one that recognizes that membership in groups—whether classified by age, race, gender, socioeconomic status, or other descriptors— should not affect the quality of the health care that is delivered or who is trained to deliver that care.

1 DAY AGO