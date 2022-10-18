ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay

Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News

NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up. According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy