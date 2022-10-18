Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
If Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder were to get ousted, this is how it would go
Discussion about the possibility of the NFL removing Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington team has increased. Here's how that process would go.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
Jim Irsay: Removal of Dan Snyder as Commanders owner in play
As the investigations into Commanders owner Dan Snyder persist, some of his peers may be testing the waters about removing him from his post. Colts owner Jim Irsay floated that possibility at the owners’ meetings Tuesday. Irsay said there is merit to removing Snyder as the Washington owner and...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News
NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up. According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.
Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh responds to cryptic message from star player
The Baltimore Ravens have now blown three fourth-quarter leads through the first six games of the 2022 season. Their latest
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
Roger Goodell Asked If He Had Problem With Jim Irsay's Dan Snyder Comment
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay caused a stir on Tuesday when he said there "is merit" to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Naturally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Irsay's comments, and while he didn't endorse them, he didn't condemn them either. "Interesting juxtaposition in NFL commissioner Roger...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Yardbarker
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Commanders respond to Colts owner Jim Irsay
The Washington Commanders wasted no time responding to Colts owner Jim Irsay Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations,” a Commanders spokesperson said.
