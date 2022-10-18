Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WHAS 11
Woman proposes to fiancé during halftime of Louisville City FC match
Carrie Hardaway received an over-the-top proposal from fiancé Zach Johnson. During the Louisville City FC game, Carrie reversed the role!
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
WLKY.com
'It's going to be special': State and local leaders celebrate official start of Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one step closer to bridging the gap between east and west Louisville. State and local leaders gathered at 12th and Rowan streets Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial transfer of the land needed to start the Waterfront Park expansion. Now that MSD's underground Waterway...
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
thedigestonline.com
The Best Candy You’ve Never Heard Of
One of America’s greatest confections has flown largely under the radar outside of its home state of Kentucky. The Modjeska was created in Louisville in the 1880s by Anton Busath to honor actress Helena Modjeska, who was performing in the city for the US debut of A Doll’s House. Flattered, the Shakespearean talent not only granted permission to use her name but even gifted Busath an autographed portrait to hang in his candy shop. The Modjeska was instantly loved— but what exactly is it?
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Coroner: Remains of 4-year-old Kentucky girl found wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The remains of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl found by authorities in February were found wrapped in plastic inside a green suitcase, according to the coroner’s office. WHAS-TV, reporting on the findings of the Bullitt County Coroner’s office through an open records request, said that Serenity...
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis' widow determined to ensure legacy remains intact after memorial vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis is determined to ensure his legacy remains intact after his memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Ellis' legacy continues on through those who loved him, especially his two sons and his widow, Amy, now Amy Brown, who says...
Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s teaming up for a limited-time test in Kentucky
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are planning a potential collaboration between the two chains at select locations next week.
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
spectrumnews1.com
A sweet treat: McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme at 9 locations in and around Louisville in latest experiment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme. McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its...
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
Register Here to Win Tickets to See KY Native Jack Harlow in Concert in Louisville
Judy Garland famously said it in The Wizard of Oz, and Jack Harlow knows those five little words are true - "there's no place like home." The young rapper, singer, and songwriter is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and he just announced a special one-night-only concert in his hometown. Keep reading to find out how to win tickets.
Comments / 0