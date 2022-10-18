Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 21-23
WASHINGTON — Make the most of your free time and the beautiful fall foliage by getting out and about this weekend, checking out all of the fun activities the DMV has to offer!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
WATCH: Washington Commanders raffle winner says his $14,000 prize check bounced
A Washington Commanders fan who won the team’s 50/50 raffle said the check bounced when he finally went to cash it in.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
fox5dc.com
Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex
WASHINGTON - A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety. People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared. They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has...
Fumble: Washington Commanders say ‘bank error’ caused raffle winner’s check to bounce
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Football can be a game of funny bounces, but one Washington Commanders fan was not laughing after the check he received for winning a raffle during the team’s season opener bounced. Commanders officials were red-faced after a check for $14,822 paid to Drew Shipley for...
fox5dc.com
DC attorney general awaits evidence to investigate viral Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. Metro Spokesperson Ian Jannetta told FOX 5 that the Metro Transit Police Department is still investigating the matter. "Metrobus leadership has determined...
WTOP
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Annual earthquake drill to take place in DC region and beyond
The U.S. West Coast may be known for being earthquake central, but the D.C. region can also experience them. That’s why at businesses, schools, government buildings and other locations in the area and around the nation, earthquake drills will take place this Thursday. The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is...
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Rusty the red panda, who once famously escaped the National Zoo, has died
WASHINGTON - A red panda, who once famously escaped the National Zoo and captivated the D.C. area and beyond, has died unexpectedly, according to The Pueblo Zoo. Rusty the red panda escaped from his habitat at the National Zoo at some point during the night of June 23, 2013. Zoo staff and the public began searching and before long, Rusty sightings were being reported in the District.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts
The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
