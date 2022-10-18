Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
A $40 raise after 49 years on the job: The plight of male workers
Last month the Census Bureau released its latest income and poverty numbers. News outlets across the country reported the supplemental poverty rate dropping from 9.2 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2021. This was rightly hailed as evidence that the economic stimulus package and the refundable child tax credit could dramatically reduce poverty. Furthermore, recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics have indicated that workers’ wages have continued to grow in the past few months.
WKBW-TV
Advocates think federal government's long COVID plan falls short
COVID-19 has caused persistent symptoms that can last weeks, months, or even years after their infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 200 symptoms and 50 conditions associated with COVID-19 and, for the first time, the U.S. government announced in August its research plan to study and allocate resources for it.
healthleadersmedia.com
Poll: 114M Americans Think Healthcare System Is Failing Them
The 2022 West Health-Gallup Healthcare in America Report asked more than 5,500 people to grade the healthcare system. Nearly half the people in the United States (44%) give the nation's healthcare system a poor grade, with one-in-three Americans saying the sector deserves an "F" for affordability, according to a new poll commissioned by San Diego-based West Health.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals disparities in childbearing by race and education level
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Conservatives love to blame America's housing crisis on Democrats. An economist explains the true reason behind it and why it extends beyond political parties.
Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and the cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. He recently spoke with economist and author Jenny Schuetz about the housing crisis. Cities and rural areas alike face issues due to strict zoning boards and no government intervention. Turn on any conservative news...
Washington Examiner
Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge
The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
Essence
Congresswoman Maxine Waters Speaks Up About Closing The Racial Wealth Gap
Rep. Waters— who is eyeing a 17th term in the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterms— talks closing the racial wealth gap, homeownership, and increasing diversity in the financial sector. For the past 32 years Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been representing California’s 43rd Congressional District. She is...
MSNBC
A new study says women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever
The “Great Resignation” marked the voluntary exit of hundreds of thousands of employees from the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It pulled back the curtain to reveal workers, mostly women, were tired of being overworked, underpaid and unsatisfied. And a new report from McKinsey and Lean In, out Tuesday shows that workers’ discontent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
The Trump and COVID eras tanked immigration to the US. Reversing that could help ease a recession risk, sky-high inflation, and a labor crisis.
Immigration restrictions put in place by Trump, as well as the pandemic, have led to a labor shortage that's making inflation worse.
The Numbers Behind America's Quiet Pandemic Baby Boost
Researchers announced in 2020 and 2021 that COVID-19 had brought on a drop in the number of U.S. births—but now the numbers are in
mcknightsseniorliving.com
GAO: US wealth and income disparities in older adult households wider than in other nations
Wealth and income disparities were wider in American households headed by those aged 55 and older than in other advanced economies, according to a report commissioned by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and released Monday by the Government Accountability Office. “Other major countries have adopted much stronger policies to protect seniors...
MedicalXpress
Robust Texas health care system does not produce better patient outcomes
Texas' health care industry is the most robust in the nation, but that hasn't translated to better outcomes for its citizens, according to a new report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Texas has the most hospitals of any state, employs the second-most health care workers nationwide and...
MedicalXpress
Understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care
In today's edition of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS), the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has published a paper that provides a framework for understanding the intersection of structural racism and ageism in health care. The paper's message is grounded in the Society's belief that a just health care system is one that recognizes that membership in groups—whether classified by age, race, gender, socioeconomic status, or other descriptors— should not affect the quality of the health care that is delivered or who is trained to deliver that care.
News-Medical.net
Study finds differences in childbearing between racial/ethnic groups across educational levels
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
Why policymakers should embrace — not hinder — independent work
Every time you use Instacart or Shipt to get groceries, tap Grubhub or DoorDash to order a meal, or are matched with a driver via Uber and Lyft, you’re supporting the ability of millions of people to work when, where, and however long they want, and in turn, powering local economic impact around the country. Alongside the hundreds of millions of Americans who use these apps, you’ve also experienced the future of work.
Report: US cities have increased police spending despite 'defunding' rallying cries
A new report has found that despite calls to “defund the police,” spending on law enforcement has risen, even though some in the field say the sentiment is still causing “consequences.”
Comments / 0