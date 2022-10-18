Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford not strong enough to cope with two games a week
Watford boss Slaven Bilic says he does not believe his squad are physically or mentally strong enough to cope with the demands of two games a week. Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Millwall was their third in the past four matches and left them 15th in the Championship. Former West Ham...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron scores stunning winner to inflict third consecutive defeat on Blues
Miguel Almiron scored a stunning first-half goal to extend Newcastle's unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 victory, while inflicting a third consecutive defeat on Everton. A scrappy contest, low on quality, which threatened to boil over at times, was lit up by Almiron's fifth strike of the season, and fourth of the month, as he bent a superb curling effort over Jordan Pickford and into the top corner in the 30th minute.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
CBS Sports
Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa following embarrassing loss to Fulham; club sit in 17th place
After a 3-0 loss to Fulham, Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard, the club announced. While the loss was bad enough on its own, it saw Douglas Luiz receive a red card, the team concede a penalty and score an own goal. This sacking has been coming since stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy back in August before needing to restore him to the team due to Diego Carlos going down with an injury. Gerrard hasn't been able to balance the squad despite having talented players like Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Luiz available to him. The club are in 17th place in the Premier League.
BBC
'West Ham finding a groove'
Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow. Gabbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Burnley: Scott Hogan earns point for Blues
Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's. Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench. But Scott Hogan equalised just...
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Chelsea draws 0-0 at Brentford, still unbeaten under Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea maintained its unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a lackluster 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Blues made the short trip across west London on the back of five straight victories in all...
FOX Sports
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter's replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly attack-minded...
NBC Sports
Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth
Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
ESPN
Arsenal qualify for Europa League knockout stage with win over PSV
Arsenal secured their spot in the Europa League knockout stage with two games to spare after beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. After struggling to make their dominance count for much of the encounter, midfielder Granit Xhaka smashed a first-time shot home in the 71st minute to make it four wins from four games for Mikel Arteta's side.
SB Nation
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Slipping Standards
If you’d said before tonight’s game that Reading would lose 3-2 away to playoff-chasing Swansea City, I’d have been disappointed but not that angry. It’s a tough fixture and we were always up against it. The manner in which this defeat came though is oh so...
BBC
Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement
Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle. "They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.
Wolfsburg 4-0 St Polten: Player ratings Ewa Pajor brace secures Champions League win
Player ratings from Wolfsburg 4-0 St Polten in the Women's Champions League.
NBC Sports
Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings
Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya made five saves each as Brentford and Chelsea staged a scoreless draw at Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday. Chelsea erupted for 10 second-half shot attempts after both sides had bright patches in the first 45 minutes, but could not get the better of Raya. Christian...
