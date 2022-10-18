10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football in Week 8

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the anticipation gets more intense each week. The headliner for Week 8 is a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown in Saline County, while another Top 10 matchup looms in Northwest Arkansas, along with many others that will help decide conference finishes.

Here are 10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football for Week 8.

Bentonville (6-1) vs. Rogers (6-1)

Sixth-ranked Bentonville controls its own destiny sitting at 5-0 at the top of the 7A-West, while No. 9 Rogers is hoping to notch the upset and keep itself in contention for the top seed currently behind 1.5 games. The Tigers have won their last five, while the Mounties are coming off a shutout victory over Springdale after suffering their first loss of the season to Bentonville West in Week 6.

Booneville (6-1) vs. Charleston (6-1)

There was a strong feeling that even though the 3A-1 has been more competitive than many foresaw, it would ultimately come down to Booneville and Charleston - though Lavaca may still have something to say about all of that. The two programs have not played since 2019, but the Bearcats have won the past three meetings and have a commanding 48-12-2 lead in the series.

Cabot (6-1) vs. Bryant (6-0)

This will be the premier matchup across the state, a No. 1-vs. No. 2 showdown at Everett Field as top-ranked Bryant puts its 47-game in-state win streak on the line against Cabot who has been the surprise team of the season. The top two defenses in the state will be on display as Bryant ranks No.1 allowing 9.8 points per game to Cabot’s 13.4, but the Panthers have also played one more game.

Gosnell (6-1) vs. Rivercrest (4-3)

It is another big week in the 4A-3 as Gosnell is hoping to earn its second crucial league victory in a row after getting past Blytheville last week. Despite the misleading overall record, Rivercrest has handled its business in conference play, currently sitting at 3-1 in a three-way tie for second place with Gosnell and Blytheville.

Elkins (6-1) vs. Ozark (5-2)

Both teams are undefeated against 4A-1 competition, but the winner of this matchup will stand alone at the top and be in a great position to win the league. Two of Class 4A’s top running backs will be featured as Elkins boasts Da’Shawn Chairs and Ozark has Eli Massingale. Both also have quality quarterbacks in Landon Wright for the Hillbillies and Slade “Dizzy” Dean for the Elks.

Marked Tree (6-1) vs. Clarendon (5-2)

With East Poinsett County’s loss last week, the 2A-3 is much wider open now as Clarendon and Marked Tree have an opportunity to take a big step. The Indians currently sit at the top of the standings, while the Lions are tied with EPC a half game behind.

Melbourne (7-0) vs. Newport (5-2)

Three quarters of the way through the season, Melbourne is one of four unbeaten teams in Class 3A continuing to build on the best start in school history, while Newport is looking to end that and be alone at the top of the 3A-2 currently undefeated in conference play. The Greyhounds are on a win streak of their own, having won four in a row with their only stumbles being to competition from higher classifications.

Mills (7-0) vs. Joe T. Robinson (6-1)

One of two Class 5A games this week that could end up deciding a conference championship, the undefeated nineteenth-ranked Comets host the eleventh-ranked Senators with sole possession of the top spot in the Central on the line. Mills looks to keep rolling coming off of a bye week, while Robinson had to really fight before pulling away from Beebe last week but have won six in a row..

Poyen (5-3) vs. Dierks (7-1)

Dierks has continued its stellar run in the first season under Paul Ernest and plans to hold on to the top spot in the 2A-3 as the playoffs get closer. Poyen is the latest team in their way, and though the Indians have taken some lumps this year, they currently sit at third in the league. Vick Barrett and Co. have a proven track record of getting things done when it matters most, as evidenced by back-to-back seasons ending with deep runs in the playoffs.

Shiloh Christian (6-1) vs. Farmington (5-2)

In their first meeting since 2011, when they were last conference foes, something has to give as both of these offenses have been scoring a lot and the defenses have given up few. Shiloh’s transition to the 5A-West has been flawless as the eighteenth-ranked Saints have outscored opponents 219-37, while No. 20 Farmington has gotten immensely better each week with Sam Well at quarterback. Already with one conference loss, the Cardinals really need a victory on the road to avoid falling further back.