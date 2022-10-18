ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote.
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues

Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Approve Massive One Loudoun Plans

Loudoun County supervisors have approved plans to more than double the number of homes at One Loudoun. Previously the development was approved for up to 1,267 residential units, including detaches homes, townhouses and apartments, along with up to 34,000 square feet of childcare facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
crossedsabres.org

The New Teen Curfew: Regulating Juvenile Evening Activities

For many, half of being a teenager, particularly in high school, means several expected privileges – staying up late, being by oneself more, driving, and overall independence.These can be exciting experiences, but this may not be the whole reality due to recent decision-making to prevent violent events with teens. According to The Washington Post, Prince George’s County and the District of Columbia (DC) are placing a curfew on minors.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

More than 60 people participate in dance party protest in Rockville

More than 60 people showed up Wednesday night when a nonprofit support group for trans people hosted a dance party to protest a discussion on. “transgenderism” at a Rockville restaurant, according to the protest’s organizers. United Against Racism in Education, a group that opposes the teaching of critical...
ROCKVILLE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hilltop

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints Their First Black Woman Dean

Andrea Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP is now the first Black woman to be appointed as Dean of Howard University College of Medicine (HUCM). After the announcement of her appointment was made on Sept. 22 by Howard University’s newsletter, The Dig, Hayes Dixon officially began her role on Oct. 3 as the new dean of HUCM. This addition increases the number of academic deans who are women at Howard University to 11.
WASHINGTON, DC
gmufourthestate.com

MASON STUDENT RUNS FOR FAIRFAX CITY COUNCIL

Senior Billy Bates is running for Fairfax City Council. As the midterms get closer and closer, Mason students may be of interest to Mason student Billy Bates, who announced that he is running for Fairfax City Council. Bates is one of nine candidates on the ballot for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.

After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room

The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
VIENNA, VA

