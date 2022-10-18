Read full article on original website
Related
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch All the Ghostbusters Movies This Halloween
It's Halloween season, which means there's no better time to be in the ghostbusting business. That's right, it's time to watch Ghostbusters, the iconic movie that's stood the test of time better than almost any other '80s comedy. It was the first special effects-heavy action comedy, a genre that now dominates the box office (without Ghostbusters, there would be no Marvel). It's hugely influential and basically never improved upon.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser became a star when “The Mummy” hit theaters in 1999 and spawned a beloved trilogy, which was rebooted without him in 2017 to disastrous results. Fortunately for fans, Fraser is open to reprising his role — and he has an idea of why the Tom Cruise-helmed reboot flopped.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Polygon
Remember RIPD? It suddenly has a prequel, and the first 8 minutes are online now
It’s not like we’re short of evidence that literally every IP that’s ever been a movie or TV show is currently on the table for a reboot, prequel, spinoff, or re-imagining. But the latest case in point is particularly surprising: Universal Pictures has revived RIPD, the comic-book-turned-movie that flopped in theaters back in 2013. On Wednesday, the studio released the first trailer for a prequel movie called RIPD: Rise of the Damned, which is coming out on home video and digital release on Nov. 15. Streaming video that appears to be the first eight minutes of the movie is also online on Universal’s website.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Halloween Ends: The Surprising Stephen King Vibes We Felt During Michael Myers’ Conclusion
Halloween Ends is surprisingly reminiscent of one of Stephen King's greatest novels.
ComicBook
New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
A Christmas Story Sequel Gets First Teaser Trailer for Ralphie's Return 39 Years Later
A Christmas Story Christmas debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max Ralphie is ready to make his return in A Christmas Story Christmas. In the nostalgia-heavy first teaser trailer for HBO Max's upcoming sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story, familiar sets from the original film are shown as iconic lines from the movie play over a festive instrumental track. At the end of the preview, protagonist Ralphie (Peter Billingsley), now all grown up, is shown in a close-up, putting on his glasses and smiling. "Ho ho ho," fans can hear at the end...
techunwrapped.com
5 movies to watch Robbie Coltrane in
Forever with you, comrade. At the age of 72 he died this endearing performer whose career was not limited to getting into Hagrid’s skin And that’s it, since it had been active for more than 40 years, leaving behind a trail of great films and projects that you have surely seen but that you don’t remember right now. So what better way to honor Robbie Coltrane than by recommending five of his best-known works?
Halloween Ends Ending Explained: How The Movie Brings An End To The Story Of Laurie Strode And Michael Myers
How does Halloween Ends... end?
Blockbuster: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
A Netflix original comedy, Blockbuster follows the staff of the last Blockbuster video store on Earth. Here's what you need to know.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends proves that Michael Myers can’t do sequels
Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is one of the best horror movies of all time. Telling the story of the masked killer Michael Myers as he stalks the town of Haddonfield and butchers every sexually active teen in his way, the film is an undeniable classic and has ushered Michael into iconic slasher villain status.
startattle.com
Spirit Halloween (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook
A group of middle schoolers discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Startattle.com – Spirit Halloween 2022. Genre : Adventure / Family / Fantasy / Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : David Poag. Production : Hideout...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 19
It's no mystery why people like watching Unsolved Mysteries: The stories make you go "Wow, that's crazy." Netflix's revival of the true crime OG just returned for a new season almost exactly two years after the previous season ended. It's in the No. 3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows ranking on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Impressively, it managed to reach that high spot with just three episodes — the rest of the season is being released in chunks on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Only The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are ahead of it. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is the No. 1 movie.
Comments / 0