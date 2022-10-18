ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY

Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—join today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From new comedies like I Love That For You to dramatic shows like The Offer, a Paramount+ streaming subscription makes it easy to access a huge catalogue of entertaining content. Ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush, Walmart+ memberships now include a free Paramount+ Essential streaming plan at no extra cost. We already rave about the exclusive perks of a Walmart+ membership, so adding Paramount+ to the list of benefits makes this a winning deal.
SPY

The 8 Best Prime Day TV Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, a second Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, with only a couple hours left to shop. (Technically, this shopping event has been dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, not second Prime Day.) The Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event designed to give shoppers the perfect opportunity to do their Christmas shopping early. Considering that SPY.com has already started working on selecting the year’s top Christmas gifts, we’re all for it. The Prime Early Access Sale started on October 11 and runs through the end of the day today, and this event will give you...
WhatToWatch

Prime Video cost, channels, app and everything else you need to know

Amazon's movie, TV show and sports-centric streaming service is Prime Video, which is one of the best reasons to buy a Prime subscription — as well as its free next-day shopping, free games, books and audiobooks and more. You've probably seen Prime Video advertised on billboards and adverts lately,...
MySanAntonio

Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
Front Office Sports

SiriusXM Seeks More Subscribers By Investing in Live Sports

SiriusXM is looking to bump up its investment in live sports rights to attract and retain premium subscribers. “Trial subscribers that listen to sports channels convert to a paid tier at a higher rate than those who don’t,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told Axios.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Fourth of July Free Online

Cast: Joe List Sarah Tollemache Paula Plum Robert Walsh Tara Pacheco. A recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation. Is Fourth of July on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have Fourth of July in its online library at the...
AFP

Big staff cuts likely at Twitter: report

Massive layoffs appear to be on the horizon at Twitter, especially if billionaire Elon Musk completes his $44 billion purchase of the company, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. While pitching his deal to buy Twitter to investors, Musk said he planned to get rid of nearly three-quarters of the firm's workers, lopping its ranks to just over 2,000 employees, the Post reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
techunwrapped.com

How to turn an old monitor into a TV for the kitchen

In many homes, families tend to eat at the kitchen table while listening to and watching television on a screen that is small compared to the one in the living room. At the same time, you may have thrown away your old monitor and don’t know what to do with it. How about turning your old monitor into a TV? Well, we are going to show you how to do it.

