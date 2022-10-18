ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

'Everyone agreed': Committee for Wichita police chief search say decision was unanimous

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Multiple members of a committee selected to help select Wichita's next police chief say the decision to recommend Joseph Sullivan was unanimous. The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that Sullivan would lead the police department, bringing more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience to the table. An 11-member WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee helped guide the process along, made up of a diverse group of Wichitans to ask all candidates, including Sullivan, hard questions throughout the months long process.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it NIIBIN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills” as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in the area of half a...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Tierra Long

Teenager Tierra Long was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee

New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares

In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Winfield bond issue on the Nov. 8 general election ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Winfield Public Schools, USD 465, is asking the community to consider a bond issue this November in the general election. The proposal includes two standalone questions which will both pass or fail separately come Election Day, Nov. 8. Question One, a $46 million proposal, would leave the school district with three elementary schools instead of four if passed.
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita searching for landlords to accept housing voucher program tenants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Housing Choice Voucher program helps thousands of low-income families pay rent. Despite help from the city, hundreds still cannot find a place to live. Wichitan Priscilla Wakefield spent every day for months trying to find somewhere to accept the voucher. “I tried everywhere,” Wakefield said. “The reasoning I was told […]
WICHITA, KS

