KAKE TV
'Everyone agreed': Committee for Wichita police chief search say decision was unanimous
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Multiple members of a committee selected to help select Wichita's next police chief say the decision to recommend Joseph Sullivan was unanimous. The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that Sullivan would lead the police department, bringing more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience to the table. An 11-member WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee helped guide the process along, made up of a diverse group of Wichitans to ask all candidates, including Sullivan, hard questions throughout the months long process.
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
KAKE TV
City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
KAKE TV
Fundraisers announced in support of fallen Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Honore Adversis Foundation have announced two new ways that you can honor Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter, who died in a crash in the line of duty. They will be offering metal “End of Watch” memorial wristbands. The metal wristbands are engraved with Deputy...
KWCH.com
WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it NIIBIN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills” as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in the area of half a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Tierra Long
Teenager Tierra Long was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
KWCH.com
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse bell will get a new home
Commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell.
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
KWCH.com
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee
New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
KAKE TV
Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares
In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
KAKE TV
Winfield bond issue on the Nov. 8 general election ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Winfield Public Schools, USD 465, is asking the community to consider a bond issue this November in the general election. The proposal includes two standalone questions which will both pass or fail separately come Election Day, Nov. 8. Question One, a $46 million proposal, would leave the school district with three elementary schools instead of four if passed.
Wichita searching for landlords to accept housing voucher program tenants
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Housing Choice Voucher program helps thousands of low-income families pay rent. Despite help from the city, hundreds still cannot find a place to live. Wichitan Priscilla Wakefield spent every day for months trying to find somewhere to accept the voucher. “I tried everywhere,” Wakefield said. “The reasoning I was told […]
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
