WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO