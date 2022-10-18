ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GUIDE: Early, absentee voting in Missouri, Kansas for Nov. 8 election

By Jack Anstine, Dre Bradley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ex08c_0ie0OdWJ00

With the general election approaching in both Kansas and Missouri, voters are preparing to cast their ballots before Nov. 8.

Looking to get a head start on voting in next month's general election? We've got you covered on when to register, how to vote and where to submit a ballot.

Kansas

The state offers early voting, which is called advance voting. Kansas allows voters to advance vote in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations up to 20 days before an election.

Counties may begin in-person advance voting on Oct. 19 and the deadline is on Nov. 7 at noon.

The deadline to submit advance voting applications to your county election official is Nov. 1. Ballots will be mailed to those who applied beginning Oct. 19. All ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the election.

State law requires Kansas voters to show a photo ID when casting a vote in person. To find which documents meet the state's requirements, click here .

Johnson County

Advance voting starts Saturday, Oct. 22 at nine locations. Three of those locations close Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center

Johnson County Election Office

The other six locations close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

JCL Lackman Facility

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Johnson County Sunset Office Building

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Monticello Library

New Century Fieldhouse

Seven more locations open Saturday, Oct. 29 and close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center

Leawood City Hall

Oak Park Library

Olathe Fire Administration

Shawnee City Hall

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

Westwood City Hall

People can apply at any time for advance voting, but ballots do not begin mailing until 20 days before an election. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before Election Day.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County has four locations open for in-person advance voting.

Wyandotte County Election Office opens Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center, Eisenhower Recreation Center and Kane Community Center open Saturday, Oct. 29 and close Saturday, November 5 at 4 p.m.

For full hours at each location, visit here .

People may register (or re-register) until 21 days prior to each election and voter registration is closed during the 21-day period before each election.

For applications to be valid, they must be postmarked no later than the 21st day prior to any election and received in the Election Office by the 9th day before the election. Applications postmarked or received after the deadline are not entered until after the election.

Voter registration reopens the day following each election.

Douglas County

In-person advance voting is open in seven locations across Douglas County.

Douglas County Election Office opens Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. and closes Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Lecompton City Hall, Eudora City Hall and Baldwin City Fire Station open Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. and close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Golf Course Superintendents Building, Flory Meeting Hall at the Fairgrounds and Lied Center Pavilion open Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. and close Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

For full hours at each location, visit here .

Voter registration closes on Oct. 18. Advance mail ballots will be delivered to the postal service the next day.

Leavenworth County

Leavenworth County has four locations open for in-person advance voting.

Leavenworth County Courthouse opens Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. and closes Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Basehor United Methodist Church will be open Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tonganoxie VFW will be open the next day from noon to 6 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.

Missouri

"No excuse" absentee voting in Missouri begins on Oct. 25.

No excuse voting allows Missouri voters to cast a ballot before election day without the need to cite an approved reason, such as absence on election day, an illness or disability, being employed as an election authority, first responder, health care worker or first responder, incarceration, due to a religious practice and more . Absentee voting opened on Sept. 27 in the state for those with a listed reason.

Until Nov. 7, you may vote a no excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail in the state is Oct. 26.

Missouri voters will be required to show a photo ID when voting due to a law signed in June. Valid forms of ID are listed on the Missouri Secretary of State's website .

Jackson County

Kansas City, Missouri, voters can check their voting status and view a sample ballot online . Residents can cast their ballots before election day at three different locations beginning Oct. 25.

The Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners Training Center at Union Station is available for early voting until Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, until 12 p.m. on Saturdays and until 5 p.m. on Nov. 7. Voters who arrive at this location should park in the Union Station West garage, and anyone with a physical disability may park in the front south lot for a short period of time.

Early voting is also available at United Believers Community Church at 5600 E 112th Terrace and The Whole Person at 3710 Main St. Both locations will be open from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, and will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Jackson County, Missouri, absentee and no excuse absentee voting will take place at the Jackson County Election Board office at 110 North Liberty St. in Independence, Missouri. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Cass County

Cass County residents can vote before election day at the county clerk's office at 102 E Wall St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Clay County

In Clay County, no excuse absentee voting is taking place at the Clay County Election Board office and Clay County Annex on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., and on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at the election board office until Nov. 7, and at the Clay County Annex until Nov. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General leads 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office and 18 other attorneys general have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading states in this investigation.
MISSOURI STATE
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 20th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Home ownership is the bedrock of the American dream and a state lawmaker says he’s concerned Missouri’s tight housing market has prevented some people from reaching that dream. Representative Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, says he wants to come up with a strategic plan to boost housing options across Missouri. Riggs plans to hold town halls statewide soon to talk about how to move forward. In order to attract more people to Missouri and expand businesses, Riggs says they have to have somewhere to live. He wants to put an emphasis on rehabbing existing housing, instead of bulldozing them and building new ones. Riggs is still working on dates and places for the town halls.
MISSOURI STATE
cenlanow.com

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
ARKANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

Registered To Vote? Good News. Here Is What’s On Ballot In Missouri

This November will be the 2nd time I will be voting in a mid-term election as a Missouri resident. I take my responsibility as a voter seriously. No matter who you vote for, or what makes you vote, you should do it. This mid-term, we will be electing a new Senator for our state, and there are 4 constitutional amendments that you should know about. I though I would let you know a little about them. This is what a "Yes" or "No" vote will mean on the amendments.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Judges Dismiss Missouri AG Lawsuit

A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson has the details.
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought

UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy