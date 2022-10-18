The No. 13-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides won three more Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball games last week to conclude the regular season with an undefeated record. South Wasco (13-0 league, 20-6 overall) won its final regular season home game 3-0 over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-13 league, 0-21 overall) Oct. 13 on Senior Night at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. The senior quartet of Tracy Magill, Sadie McCoy, Kylie Iverson, and Lois Shetler were honored for their contributions to Redsides volleyball program in a pregame ceremony while accompanied by their parents on the court.

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO