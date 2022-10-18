Read full article on original website
Redside volleyball finishes league play unbeaten
The No. 13-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides won three more Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball games last week to conclude the regular season with an undefeated record. South Wasco (13-0 league, 20-6 overall) won its final regular season home game 3-0 over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-13 league, 0-21 overall) Oct. 13 on Senior Night at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. The senior quartet of Tracy Magill, Sadie McCoy, Kylie Iverson, and Lois Shetler were honored for their contributions to Redsides volleyball program in a pregame ceremony while accompanied by their parents on the court.
Riverhawk boys soccer splits two soccer matches
The No. 18-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team kept its playoff hopes alive after getting a split of Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference games last week. The Dalles (2-3-2 Tri-Valley Conference, 6-4-2 overall) won, 8-1, Oct. 10 at home over the Crook County High Cowboys (0-6-1 TVC, 0-10-1 overall). The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Jesus Granados, then lost, 4-2, to the No. 6-ranked Estacada High Rangers Oct. 13 at Estacada.
Hood River finishes volleyball season next week
With the state playoffs no longer a possibility, the Hood River Valley volleyball team will try to get its full complement of players back in the coming week for the final three matches of the 2022 season. Coach Scott Walker needed a Rolodex the past 10 days to keep track...
Soccer parents file complaint against coach
HOOD RIVER — One practice was canceled Oct. 7 and an investigation began Oct. 10 following a letter of complaint filed with the school district by over two dozen Hood River Valley High School boys soccer team parents Oct. 6. The letter alleged long-time Head Coach Jaime Rivera had...
Hood River’s Roots School opens Makery
HOOD RIVER — Hood River’s Roots School and Makery is officially kicking the “makery” part into gear. Starting this summer, the preschool and childcare center has been hosting classes that teach school age children skills like pickling, sewing and weaving. According to Roots Director Angela Bansen,...
Washington State General Election: Dallesport Candidate Night draws crowd
Local candidates met earlier this month to speak on the issues in advance of the November 8 election. Here we highlight the most relevant questions pulled from the two and a half hour event. A full recording of the candidate’s night is available on Youtube: search “Dallesport/Murdock Candidate Night October 7, 2022.”
