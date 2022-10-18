ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Twitter locks staff stock accounts ahead of sale deal

By Douglas Jones
 2 days ago
Staff at Twitter have reportedly been notified that they will not be able to access their shares or trade shares through the company's Equity Award Center as the final sale for the company is pending.

Bloomberg reported that Twitter Inc. froze equity award accounts for employees on Monday ahead of the deadline to close a deal to sell the company to Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Twitter updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page with information regarding the move. The message said that freezing the accounts was performed "in anticipation of the closing of the pending acquisition of Twitter by an entity controlled by Elon Musk."

It appears to signal that Twitter leadership wants the deal to be carried out.

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

