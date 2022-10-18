ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Rubio, Demings to square off in debate at Palm Beach State College

By Matt Sczesny
 2 days ago
Palm Beach County is in the spotlight Tuesday night with just a few weeks left until the pivotal midterm elections.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., square off at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus for their only debate.

Issues will be front and center at the Duncan Theatre when Rubio and Demings take the stage.

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, hopes Demings can get her message out.

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds outlines what U.S. Rep. Val Demings needs to focus on during her debate with Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Just honesty and transparency, insurance rates are going up, gas prices are going back up, food costs are going up and people care," Edmonds said. "They want someone who actually feels that pain and has compassion."

Demings is also expected to raise the issue of abortion while Republicans said Rubio will focus on the economy.

"The high gas prices, the out-of-control inflation, the open borders, these are problems caused by the Democrats in Congress," Peter Feaman with the Republican National Committee said.

Peter Feaman with the Republican National Committee outlines the topics he would like to see U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio discuss during the debate with U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

While the Senate debate will be held in Palm Beach County, Fort Pierce will host the gubernatorial debate next week, pitting Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

"One thing about Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast is that it's important to both candidates," WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley said. "Republicans need big turnout on the Treasure Coast. Democrats need big turnout in Palm Beach County."

Active Florida Registered Voters by County
