ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Bridges back open after Ian

By Ryan Kruger
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLSzC_0ie0OB0500

Less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, every county run bridge in Lee, Charlotte and Collier Counties have reopened to some traffic.

Tuesday, the last four bridges in Lee County reopened, Big Carlos Pass, New Pass, Big Hickory and Little Carlos Pass, as FDOT allowed essential personnel to drive over the four bridges that connect Bonita Beach to Fort Myers Beach.

Residents and their hired contractors will be allowed to cross the bridges starting Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis hinted that the Sanibel Causeway, which is expected to allow resident travel starting on Friday, may reopen sooner than expected.

“Our view is, set an ambitious goal and try to beat the goal. And that’s what we’ve done here,” said DeSantis.

No exact time has been set for the reopening of the causeway.

The bridge, which was destroyed in three parts, reopened to a convoy of utility trucks last week.

“Life is going to be different. But we need to bring our families back here,” said Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith.

The Matlacha Pass Bridge which connects Pine Island to Cape Coral reopened with a temporary bridge last week.

Tuesday, DeSantis announced most of the island has had power restored.

“To say less than three weeks later you would have the bridge repaired and the power restored, I don’t think a lot of people would have taken that bet,” DeSantis said.

Dr. Atorod Azizinamini, a world-renowned expert on bridge engineering at Florida International University, says the bridges are safe for drivers.

“The challenging part is going to be the parts under the water, under the foundations, those are the challenging ones,” Azizinamini said.

The bridges may connect the islands to the mainland physically, but mentally they also represent some of the first steps as Southwest Florida recovers and rebuilds from Hurricane Ian.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Operation Blue Roof registration extended to Nov. 1

The last day residents can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Collier counties affected by Hurricane Ian. The Operation Blue Roof program is a free service for homeowners, providing a temporary solution to protect property and allow...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Swim advisories not stopping beachgoers in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health warns everyone to stay out of the water. In Collier County, there is a swim advisory for all of its beaches because of bacteria in the water. Walking along the beach isn’t safe either as debris covers the sand. Blake Kriz was surfing on...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control

Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses

Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy