ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral says it will take two months to remove all hurricane debris

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CucwN_0ie0O31W00

As 160 debris trucks work to pick up and drop off what Hurricane Ian left behind, Terry Schweitzer, Cape Coral's Solid Waste Manager said they expect all debris to be picked up by the end of December.

“The key word is patience,” said Schweitzer.

A keyword easily said but understandably harder to practice.

“It's unfortunate because their life is at the curb and we want to get that out as soon as possible,” said Schweitzer.

A possibility Schweitzer says should be a reality for everyone in Cape Coral by the start of the new year, meaning all of the debris drop-off sites will also be cleared out.

“Its not like regular garbage collection where Monday this area is picked up, Tuesday this area is picked up. We have a plan and it’s broken down into the 12 emergency management zones in the city.

That plan can be seen on the city of cape corals website by clicking here.

The city’s interactive debris removal map shows areas in orange which is where trucks have picked up debris, while sections in blue if clicked on will tell you the scheduled date for when they will arrive.

On Tuesday, Carl Goepper who lives across the street from one of the city’s drop-off sites told me his problem is not with the pickup, but where it's being dropped off.

“It's very dirty, it's noisy when it's dry when the big trucks come down the street, there is a lot of dust. and they more or less tell me there ain't nothing we can do about it,” said Goepper.

Walking along Carl’s street, he pointed out how the road is covered in mud and told me the smell from the drop site can be unbearable.

“When the wind blows this way, it smells terrible..it smells like a dump,” said Goepper.

It's a smell, Schweitzer said the city works to control.

Schweitzer said debris in sites is broken down and then hauled by a semi-truck to a landfill.

It's a job that requires a lot of moving parts, but the city feels confident they can compete with the crews they have.

“We are good with the crews we have right now, yes sir,” said Schweitzer.

One thing to remember for anyone stacking up debris is to avoid covering up things like any type of utility box or fire hydrant.

Schweitzer said pick-up crews can't assume what is laying underneath and they could be damaged.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach

On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southern bridges passable opening up the barrier islands in SWFL

Fort Myers Beach is now open to everyone since the southern bridges are now passable. The bridges opened on Wednesday for the first time since the storm and it’s all happening while clean-up and recovery are in full force in Southwest Florida. But, like many things, not everyone is happy about the opening.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice reminds residents to properly prepare normal yard waste for pickup

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the City of Venice who only sustained minor damage to landscaping and have minimal amounts of vegetative storm debris, such as small branches, leaves and moss, are encouraged to properly prepare these items for regular curbside yard waste collection. This collection will be subject...
VENICE, FL
Bay News 9

Hertz Arena shelter closes, evacuees scramble for solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walking to a job interview in donated clothes, it’s hard for Shantasia Jacob to find her smile. When Jacob left her home hours before Hurricane Ian hit, she only brought a bag of clothes and few personal items with her. She lost her home in the storm and all of her belongings. In the days following the hurricane, she found herself sleeping in the shelter at Hertz Arena and without a job.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy