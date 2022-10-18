They met at a picnic in 1952. He had graduated from Albemarle High School the previous year. She still had four years to go. He waited for her. Talmadge and Ruth Moose were born and raised in Stanly County. She grew up in west Albemarle, the oldest child of Ardie and Vera Morris. He was the son of Cecil and Flora Moose and lived south of town toward Norwood where his uncles owned dairy farms — Mooseville, he called it.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO