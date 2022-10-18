ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

Stanly News & Press

ELECTION 2022: Q&A with Albemarle City Council Candidates

Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments

Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved

HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

STANLY THE MAGAZINE: Ruth and Talmadge Moose – a love story of two creators

They met at a picnic in 1952. He had graduated from Albemarle High School the previous year. She still had four years to go. He waited for her. Talmadge and Ruth Moose were born and raised in Stanly County. She grew up in west Albemarle, the oldest child of Ardie and Vera Morris. He was the son of Cecil and Flora Moose and lived south of town toward Norwood where his uncles owned dairy farms — Mooseville, he called it.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions. Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

School board approves the naming of Albemarle High’s home concession stand

During a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Stanly County Board of Education approved a proposal to name the home concession stand at Albemarle High School after Susan S. Harwood. In a letter sent a few weeks ago from Albemarle Booster Club President Jacob Waldrip to Beverly Pennington, SCS’s director...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 12-18, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Kayla Diane Hopkins (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment, F (F), at 201 S 2nd St, Albemarle, on 10/12/2022. Richard Michael Blair (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Stolen Goods/prop (m) (M), 2) Poss Stolen...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

City Council approves home developer’s rezoning request, other zoning matters

Albemarle City Council on Monday night approved two rezoning ordinances and a preliminary plat for a new cluster subdivision. The first involved annexing and rezoning about 13 acres of land off Forever Road. The applicant, Golden Terrain LLC, wanted the property rezoned from County RA/Residential Agriculture to City R-10/General Residential...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC

