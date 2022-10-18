Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Stanly News & Press
ELECTION 2022: Q&A with Albemarle City Council Candidates
Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
Stanly News & Press
ELECTION 2022: When and where to vote early in Stanly County, plus a list of the local candidates
Starting on Thursday, Stanly County voters will be able to cast their ballots early for the 2022 general election. In-person early voting ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Election...
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments
Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
More Latinos are registering to vote — and they don't conform to party lines
This story was produced through a collaboration between WFAE and La Noticia. You can read it in Spanish at La Noticia. Puedes leer la nota en español en La Noticia. Latinos are North Carolina’s fastest-growing demographic and voter group. The number of Latinos registered to vote in the state has grown by a third, to about 263,000 people, since the last midterm election.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved
HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
Stanly News & Press
STANLY THE MAGAZINE: Ruth and Talmadge Moose – a love story of two creators
They met at a picnic in 1952. He had graduated from Albemarle High School the previous year. She still had four years to go. He waited for her. Talmadge and Ruth Moose were born and raised in Stanly County. She grew up in west Albemarle, the oldest child of Ardie and Vera Morris. He was the son of Cecil and Flora Moose and lived south of town toward Norwood where his uncles owned dairy farms — Mooseville, he called it.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions. Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as...
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
Stanly News & Press
School board approves the naming of Albemarle High’s home concession stand
During a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Stanly County Board of Education approved a proposal to name the home concession stand at Albemarle High School after Susan S. Harwood. In a letter sent a few weeks ago from Albemarle Booster Club President Jacob Waldrip to Beverly Pennington, SCS’s director...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 12-18, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Kayla Diane Hopkins (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment, F (F), at 201 S 2nd St, Albemarle, on 10/12/2022. Richard Michael Blair (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Stolen Goods/prop (m) (M), 2) Poss Stolen...
Stanly News & Press
City Council approves home developer’s rezoning request, other zoning matters
Albemarle City Council on Monday night approved two rezoning ordinances and a preliminary plat for a new cluster subdivision. The first involved annexing and rezoning about 13 acres of land off Forever Road. The applicant, Golden Terrain LLC, wanted the property rezoned from County RA/Residential Agriculture to City R-10/General Residential...
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Neighbors oppose re-zoning area of Union County for Sewage Plant
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering multiple sites for the project.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
Comments / 0