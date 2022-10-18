ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Investigators: North Lauderdale commissioner broke campaign finance laws

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a 287-page report released Thursday, Broward County investigators concluded that a North Lauderdale city commissioner committed campaign finance violations “before and after the November 2020 election.”. The Broward Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation against Commissioner Regina Martin. The OIG report...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation

LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Shots fired in northwest Miami-Dade after police pull over suspect

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired Wednesday night after authorities pulled over a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade, police confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 112th Street and Seventh Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from Miami Beach were conducting an investigation...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami police chief promotes 40 during downtown ceremony

MIAMI – A year after the shakeup at The Miami Police Department, the police chief held a promotions ceremony in downtown Miami. Chief Manuel “Manny” Morales recognized about 40 executive staff members, lieutenants, and sergeants on Wednesday morning to the cheer of family and friends at the James L. Knight Center.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

