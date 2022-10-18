Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
Click10.com
Investigators: North Lauderdale commissioner broke campaign finance laws
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a 287-page report released Thursday, Broward County investigators concluded that a North Lauderdale city commissioner committed campaign finance violations “before and after the November 2020 election.”. The Broward Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation against Commissioner Regina Martin. The OIG report...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
Double murder in Lauderhill under investigation
LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrived.Officials said a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at a local hospital in Tamarac but it was not clear if that was related to the parking lot slayings.Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
cw34.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Horrifying video shows man carrying machete knocking on doors of Florida homes
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood is on edge after multiple residents reported seeing a well-dressed man carrying a machete on their security cameras. According to WSVN, the man, wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, was caught on camera walking up to a Lauderhill home, knocking on the door and walking off.
Click10.com
Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Click10.com
Shots fired in northwest Miami-Dade after police pull over suspect
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired Wednesday night after authorities pulled over a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade, police confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 112th Street and Seventh Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from Miami Beach were conducting an investigation...
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
Click10.com
Miami police chief promotes 40 during downtown ceremony
MIAMI – A year after the shakeup at The Miami Police Department, the police chief held a promotions ceremony in downtown Miami. Chief Manuel “Manny” Morales recognized about 40 executive staff members, lieutenants, and sergeants on Wednesday morning to the cheer of family and friends at the James L. Knight Center.
Click10.com
LISTEN: 911 calls released: Courtney Clenney reports stabbing boyfriend
MIAMI, Fla. – In a 911 call Courtney Clenney is frantic and screaming. Clenney is heard apologizing to her boyfriend Christian Obumseli. In the call, you can hear him telling Clenney possibly what are his final words. “My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound,” Clenney can be heard...
Click10.com
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
Click10.com
Dashcam footage shows large truck slam into vehicle on Palmetto Expressway and just keep going
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dashcam video captured a hit and run on the Palmetto Expressway that has left the victim shaken. That victim lost control of his car and crashed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck. Video shows the huge pickup truck ramming into the car, and...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Click10.com
CBP instructor dies after accidental shooting at west Miami-Dade gun range
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor conducting a course was accidentally shot and killed at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the Trail Glades Range just before 10:30 a.m. The county-owned range is located near the intersection...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police release photo of man suspected of trying to lure girl into van
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police canvassed the city’s Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Thursday morning after a 10-year-old girl told staff at a nearby school that a man tried to lure her into a van with candy. Detective Ali Adamson, an FLPD spokesperson, said the girl, a middle...
