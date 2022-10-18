Same old democrap line ( it's the Guns fault ) Can't be our social engineering and school indoctrination undermining the American family unit social structure. It can't be our socialist / marxist interference I the political social structure of the USA . it can't be OUR FAULT ! It can't be the PERSON behind the GUNS FAULT.
Always your fault, even though someone else did it. Personal accountability is a thing of the past. Sick of the over reaching. They want to abolish the 1st and 2nd amendment. Then what, the 5th, 8th or 13th as well? When does it stop?
The reason to have a gun is to protect yourself against crime. If someone is breaking into my house and my pistol is locked up it’s not going to do me any good but it will make it safer for the criminals, and looking out for and helping criminals instead of law abiding citizens seems to be the Democratic Party platform. Go concentrate on cow farts, leave the protection of my family to me!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
