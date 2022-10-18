ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

newway
2d ago

Same old democrap line ( it's the Guns fault ) Can't be our social engineering and school indoctrination undermining the American family unit social structure. It can't be our socialist / marxist interference I the political social structure of the USA . it can't be OUR FAULT ! It can't be the PERSON behind the GUNS FAULT.

Ronald Mason
2d ago

Always your fault, even though someone else did it. Personal accountability is a thing of the past. Sick of the over reaching. They want to abolish the 1st and 2nd amendment. Then what, the 5th, 8th or 13th as well? When does it stop?

old guy Ben
1d ago

The reason to have a gun is to protect yourself against crime. If someone is breaking into my house and my pistol is locked up it’s not going to do me any good but it will make it safer for the criminals, and looking out for and helping criminals instead of law abiding citizens seems to be the Democratic Party platform. Go concentrate on cow farts, leave the protection of my family to me!

WCNC

North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina

Early voting begins today in North Carolina’s midterm elections, with a U.S. Senate seat and congressional seats on the ballot that could shift the balance of power in the halls of Congress. Control of the North Carolina General Assembly, and with it power over tax rates, education spending and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Western North Carolina seats crucial to Republican supermajority

Republicans in North Carolina’s General Assembly currently hold strong majorities in both the House and the Senate, but not strong enough to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power. That could change in the upcoming elections, and some Western North Carolina races could play a role. Over the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police release five-day report on Hedingham mass shooting: Officers found 15-year-old suspected shooter had shotgun, handgun and knife

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its five-day report about last week's mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states the 15-year-old suspect in the mass shooting shot and stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death before killing four others. Sources tell WRAL News...
RALEIGH, NC
Roll Call Online

Budd-Beasley battle for Senate in North Carolina stays tight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The race for North Carolina’s open Senate seat between Republican Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, has so far stayed consistently tight. In a midterm election year when conventional wisdom suggests that Republicans are poised to win...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
GEORGIA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
RALEIGH, NC
