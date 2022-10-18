Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Warned by Fox's Rivera He Will 'Feel the Wrath' of Latino Voters
While discussing illegal immigration, DeSantis previously said "between a third and 40 percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida."
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard. SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this...
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
A pollster called Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist "defanged" after a survey showed him badly trailing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Crist trailing DeSantis by an 11-point percentage, so Brad Coker attempted to explain why the Democratic challenger is losing. The survey was conducted...
In a new ad, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis attempts to share a softer, rarely-seen side of Ron DeSantis, skipping any mention of Trump, a potential 2024 rival
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as one of the Republican Party's most aggressive fighters in America as he spars publicly with journalists, Disney, LGBTQ rights groups, and the Biden administration. But on Monday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis took to the airwaves in a new campaign ad to...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Florida native and lawmaker, voted against a measure to free up millions of dollars in disaster relief for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gaetz was one of several House Republicans on Friday who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million from the Disaster Relief Fund, Newsweek reported.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.” “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied
Perla was his boss. He was her ace. Inside the covert op behind DeSantis’ migrant flights
The final of three cash payments — $700 total — was left under a chunk of broken concrete behind the East Terrell Hills location of a San Antonio barbecue chain.
‘What is wrong with this state?’ Video shows stunned Floridians arrested for voting
When police went to arrest Tony Patterson outside his Tampa home in August, he couldn’t believe the reason.
Florida Congressman Believes Federal Prosecutors Excused “Shakedown” Scheme To Shield Government Sources
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling attention to a federal judge’s curiosity about why the Justice Department has failed to charge an operative involved in a scheme to swindle the congressman’s father. The Fort Walton Beach Republican on Tuesday retweeted a post by conservative
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, You Are No Donald Trump
No offense, Kari Lake, but you aren’t either. The former president’s brand is not transferable.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that “regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to strike Tampa as it would better “advance their agenda”.A week after the category 4 hurricane struck, leaving more than 100 people dead and causing billions of dollars of damage, Mr DeSantis has continued to insist that all Floridians received a warning to evacuate in good time.This included people in places such as Lee County, location of many of the deaths, and which issued an evacuation order a day after other areas.Video appears to show DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery effortsMany had believed the storm would...
MSNBC
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking
In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
