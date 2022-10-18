ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Of Hope Outreach Helping Those In Need Stay Warm

The City of Hope Outreach group is giving away coats, gloves, and hand warmers to anyone who needs it as temperatures drop in Tulsa. The group spent Tuesday morning responding to calls for people who needed help getting through the cold. Those they helped say they were grateful. "Because it's...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping

TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
News On 6

100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
BRISTOW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
hotnewhiphop.com

Four Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: Report

Police are still searching for the person of interest. Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17). According...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022

The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
OKMULGEE, OK

