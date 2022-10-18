Read full article on original website
KTUL
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
news9.com
Tulsa City Of Hope Outreach Helping Those In Need Stay Warm
The City of Hope Outreach group is giving away coats, gloves, and hand warmers to anyone who needs it as temperatures drop in Tulsa. The group spent Tuesday morning responding to calls for people who needed help getting through the cold. Those they helped say they were grateful. "Because it's...
Tulsa shelter urges people to head indoors during cold weather after woman found dead nearby
TULSA, Okla. — The discovery of a woman found dead outdoors early Wednesday, across the street from the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, was a gut punch for the center’s Executive Director Mack Haltom. “Anytime we hear of death, someone on the...
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
news9.com
Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping
TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
News On 6
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
hotnewhiphop.com
Four Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: Report
Police are still searching for the person of interest. Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17). According...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
KTUL
Glenpool to host 44th Annual BlackGold days Festival starting this Thursday
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
News On 6
Experts Share Safety Advice To Prevent Carbon Monoxide Buildup In Your Home
While we're on a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week, Tuesday night's hard freeze is a good reminder that now is the time to get your furnace checked. Carbon monoxide is a big concern. Any gas appliance you have can generate carbon monoxide whether it's a gas dryer,...
Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma
On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
