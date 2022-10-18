ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Related
luthersem.edu

“All Are Thine”

One of the joys of a Friday morning on campus is the opportunity to gather in chapel to sing favorite hymns in community with one another. One that comes around this time of year is “For All the Saints” (ELW 422). The third verse reads,. Oh, blest communion,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Alex Mingus' message when St. Paul Police honored him: Police don't keep us safe, 'We keep us safe'

Alex Mingus' message when St. Paul Police honored him: Police don't keep us safe, 'We keep us safe' [FULL INTERVIEW]. Full, raw/unedited FOX 9 interview with Alex Mingus. The video of the comments he made last week criticizing police after receiving an award from the St. Paul Poice Department has been viewed by millions of people worldwide. We sat down with him to understand his views on policing and what happened last year on the day he saved a gunshot victim's life.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota audiologists explain what you need to know about OTC hearing aids

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available without a prescription. For Minnesota audiologists, it's a chance to raise awareness about hearing loss, as the devices hit store shelves Monday. "There are definitely people who need hearing aids that aren't getting them. Roughly 38 million people have...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jose Felan, 36, gets 6½ years in prison for multiple arsons during George Floyd unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A 36-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection to multiple fires set during the summer of 2020, including one at a St. Paul high school.On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that Jose Angel Felan also owed nearly $40,000 in restitution for the fires, which also included the 7 Mile Sportswear store and a Goodwill location. The fires all happened in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.Felan was also charged in the Gordon Parks High School fire as well, which caused extensive damage. All three locations were along University Avenue in St. Paul.Prosecutors said following the arson incidents, Felan and his wife, 23-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled first to Texas before fleeing to Mexico. An anonymous tip to authorities led to them being found my Mexico's immigration authorities in early 2021.Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson in February.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE

