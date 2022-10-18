Read full article on original website
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WBOC
Big Donation Supports Local Food Bank Deliveries
MILFORD, Del. - At a brief ceremony Thursday morning, Amazon presented a check for $50,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. That money will be important for the food bank as demand for food assistance increases as we head into the colder months and the holiday season. "If you're hungry...
WBOC
AquaCon Withdraws Permit Request for Indoor Salmon Farm in Caroline Co.
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A proposed indoor salmon farm in Caroline County is off the table, for now. After the public and environmental agencies voiced concerns about the facilities environmental impact, AquaCon withdrew its request for a discharge permit. For months, "no fish factory" signs could be seen in front yards...
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled Up
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10 knot speed limit...
The Dispatch
Precedent Could Be Future Problem
It’s only a matter of time before a future set of Worcester County Commissioners rues this week’s 4-3 vote to allow an out-of-state business to connect to a municipal treatment system. The issue appeared to be settled last November then again in January, but it returned for another...
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
Cape Gazette
30105 Jump Lane in Sandy Cove / Ocean View
SANDY COVE ON THE INDIAN RIVER BAY - Waterfront community with marina, pool, beach, fishing pier, and easy access to the Indian River Bay and Atlantic Ocean! This nicely appointed townhouse has wonderful water and wetlands views. Lots of upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring in great room, dining room, and staircase, tile in kitchen and baths and foyer, granite counters in kitchen, custom window treatments, and more! HOA fees cover lawn care, trash removal, exterior maintenance, flood insurance, and homeowners' insurance. Walk to the community pool, launch your kayak at the community boat ramp, or spend the day relaxing at the private community beach! Park your boat in your garage and launch it at the community boat ramp! Start living the beach life today!
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147
Being Offered at $1,190,000, this beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views is being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a ,beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
Ocean City Today
Majestic Hotel in Ocean City gets approval toward renovations
The new owner of the Majestic Hotel and Apartments is preparing to start renovations to the historic Boardwalk property. In March, established resort business owner Avraham Sibony bought the property at 613 Atlantic Ave. between Sixth and Seventh streets from the Savage family, who owned and operated it for most of its nearly 100 years of existence.
WBOC
Maryland SHA to Inspect MD 90 Bridges in Worcester County Next Week
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin routine inspections next week of the MD 90 bridge over the St. Martin River and the MD 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay in Ocean City. SHA said the inspections will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and be complete by Friday,...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
WBOC
Del. Superior Court Ruling Halts Medicare Transition
DELAWARE- A Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of state retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The judge put the brakes on a new Medicare Advantage Plan, originally set to take effect on Jan. 1. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving...
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
WBOC
Frost Advisory Again Tonight
Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 32-35°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45-48° right on the water.
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Protect Maryland Kids wants Marylanders to vote ‘no’ on Question 4, the statewide ballot question legalizing recreational cannabis use. The post Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
New Community Refrigerator in Dover
DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can. The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a...
WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
WBOC
Constructive Conversation At Mayors Of Delmarva Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors met today to discuss challenges and opportunities. Mayors, today, spoke on things like crime, Covid, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared. Mayors on the panel included, Rick Meehan with Ocean...
Cape Gazette
12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
WMDT.com
Sussex County ordinance gives developers faster approval for rental properties if they commit to affordable rental units
SUSSEX COUNTY, DEL.- A new ordinance from the Sussex County Council would allow developers shorter approval times for projects, and higher density if they commit to building affordable rental units in their property. “Affordable housing is a designation determined by HUD and specific to Sussex County are, $660 for one...
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
