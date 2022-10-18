ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Investigation underway for fatal crash involving motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Saturday. LVMPD officers responded to a crash scene at about 11:20 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV. According to investigators, the crash occurred when a 2016...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dryer starts building fire in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighter receives award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Grafitti Park' encourages art, not vandalism

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Padraig Madden says it’s hard to pick a favorite. Which stack at Seven Magic Mountains makes the best backdrop for family photos. “I kind of just like the whole thing,” he says while snapping pictures. “The desert in and of itself is so pretty but this little spot of color is nice to stop by."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

