FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for carjacking resulting in vehicle pursuit on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported to an accident on the I-15 near the Lake Mead exit on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., officials received an initial call about a carjacking at gunpoint, resulting in a vehicle pursuit ending on the highway. Fatal crash...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for fatal crash involving motorcyclist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Saturday. LVMPD officers responded to a crash scene at about 11:20 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV. According to investigators, the crash occurred when a 2016...
news3lv.com
“He was my person,” fiancé of Metro officer shot and killed reflects on relationship
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — RosaLeigh McDorman can’t forget the morning a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Metro Officer came to the front door with news about her fiancé. “I wasn't really prepared for the worst day of my life,” she said. Truong Thai, 49, was shot and...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
news3lv.com
2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
news3lv.com
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
news3lv.com
Clark County Fire Department responds to building fire near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire on Sunday. At about 3:31 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 3600 block of Valley View. According to the report, the initial caller stated black smoke was coming...
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
news3lv.com
Dryer starts building fire in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police detective arrested for felony charges after fight with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police detective was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers were called around 5:33 a.m. on Oct. 20 to a report of a family disturbance near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect admitted to killing fellow inmate at Las Vegas jail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man being held at Clark County Detention Center allegedly told police he killed his cellmate this week after corrections staff deactivated a call light, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, was booked on suspicion of open murder after the battery inside the...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
news3lv.com
Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
news3lv.com
Long term road restrictions to impact two busy valley streets starting Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are advised of road restrictions coming to two busy valley roadways starting next week. Starting Monday, October 24, 2022, through at least December 14, 2022, lane restrictions will impact the intersection of Decatur Blvd and Spring Mountain Rd. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Rd...
news3lv.com
'Grafitti Park' encourages art, not vandalism
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Padraig Madden says it’s hard to pick a favorite. Which stack at Seven Magic Mountains makes the best backdrop for family photos. “I kind of just like the whole thing,” he says while snapping pictures. “The desert in and of itself is so pretty but this little spot of color is nice to stop by."
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas woman credits free smoke alarms from Red Cross for saving family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas woman is crediting smoke alarms given to her by the American Red Cross for saving her family from a house fire. House fires claim seven lives every day, but having smoke alarms cuts the risk of death by half, according to the American Red Cross.
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
news3lv.com
Fentanyl a 'top priority' for the DEA, no concerns of appearing in trick-or-treat bags
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fentanyl remains a top concern for the local Drug Enforcement Administration office in Las Vegas, but parents shouldn’t be too worried about the synthetic opioid appearing in trick-or-treat bags this Halloween, according to the agency. “They should not be especially concerned about that occurring,”...
