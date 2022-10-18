Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
BATON ROUGE - A top-ranking member of the Baton Rouge mayor's office resigned Friday, just days after city leadership killed the plan amid confusion over a federal NDA that never existed. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office released the following statement Friday. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative...
Top official in EBR mayor’s office resigns amid stormwater fee proposal controversy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer within the EBR city-parish government submitted a resignation letter to Mayor-President Broome on Friday, Oct. 21, she said. The mayor said Hill was a loyal member of the administration for more than three years. She added Hill was...
wbrz.com
Mayor wants to shelve stormwater fee proposal as metro council support evaporates
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to withdraw her office's proposal for a new stormwater utility fee amid confusion over an NDA and dwindling support from East Baton Rouge councilmembers. The mayor released a statement Tuesday night admitting she was "misinformed" about the details surrounding the non-disclosure agreement,...
wbrz.com
Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
centralcitynews.us
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
theadvocate.com
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'
East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
wbrz.com
DCFS discusses 7 new strategies to prevent overlooked cases in the future
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was back before state lawmakers who demanded answers after the agency's recent string of failures. "All of us are working on the same goal — to ensure that never happens again," Sen. Regina Barrow (D) said. The death of...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine mayor says Police Chief Kenny Payne isn't resigning
Plaqueilne police Chief Kenny Payne is not resigning from his post, despite TV reports that said he would step down, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Tuesday morning. Reeves made the statement to Post/South after Payne’s attorney Chuck Ward told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday evening that Payne will resign to avoid criminal charges.
theadvocate.com
Short-term rental ordinance in Baton Rouge delayed another month as rental owners voice concerns
New regulations for residential short-term rentals in Baton Rouge will have to wait at least another month after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council chose Wednesday to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter. The ordinance would place new permit and taxing requirements on short-term rental owners, who rent...
Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors
Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations. The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
theadvocate.com
Former Ascension jail food service worker gets probation in contraband case
A former Ascension Parish Prison food service worker has received two years' probation after admitting to bringing narcotics into the jail earlier this year. Leslie Carter, 55, of Convent, wasn't a commissioned deputy but a civilian employee who worked for the company that runs the parish jail's cafeteria, Correctional Food Services, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Livingston Parish School officials respond to absent bus drivers
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Twenty-one of 300 bus drivers in Livingston Parish did not report for work today (Friday, Oct. 21) to run their afternoon routes as part of an apparent protest for less work and higher pay, according to messages to parents by some drivers. The absences primarily impacted...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
