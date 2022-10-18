ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board

Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'

East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DCFS discusses 7 new strategies to prevent overlooked cases in the future

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was back before state lawmakers who demanded answers after the agency's recent string of failures. "All of us are working on the same goal — to ensure that never happens again," Sen. Regina Barrow (D) said. The death of...
postsouth.com

Plaquemine mayor says Police Chief Kenny Payne isn't resigning

Plaqueilne police Chief Kenny Payne is not resigning from his post, despite TV reports that said he would step down, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Tuesday morning. Reeves made the statement to Post/South after Payne’s attorney Chuck Ward told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday evening that Payne will resign to avoid criminal charges.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors

 Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations.  The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Ascension jail food service worker gets probation in contraband case

A former Ascension Parish Prison food service worker has received two years' probation after admitting to bringing narcotics into the jail earlier this year. Leslie Carter, 55, of Convent, wasn't a commissioned deputy but a civilian employee who worked for the company that runs the parish jail's cafeteria, Correctional Food Services, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

