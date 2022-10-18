East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.

