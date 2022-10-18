Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's $500 million superyacht leaves Russia after 7 months to sail to Hong Kong
A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire left Russia after seven months for Hong Kong. Alexei Mordashov, Russia's third-richest person, is said to be the owner of $500 million Nord. Nord first listed Vietnam as its destination but changed to Hong Kong days later, per Bloomberg. A $500 million...
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Zelenskyy’s Adviser Podolyak: Putin Lost Control over Secret Service, Coup Brewing in Russia
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian politician, journalist, and negotiator, serving as the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday declared that President Vladimir Putin has lost control of his intelligence agencies, UNIAN reported. Podolyak also suggested it was likely Russian law enforcement agencies who are embroiled in an internal war that caused the explosions on the Crimean bridge Saturday morning.
A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.
Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Russians schemed to send U.S. military technology to Russian defense sector, Justice Department says
Two Russian nationals were arrested in a scheme to obtain sensitive U.S. military electronics and technology to provide it to the Russian defense sector, prosecutors said Wednesday, noting that some of the items were found on the battlefield in Ukraine. Yury Orekhov and Artem Uss are accused of using false...
U.S. negotiating to free Brittney Griner, Russians responding
The administration of United States President Joe Biden is working to free imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whalen from Russian custody, CNN reported Tuesday. A senior administration official told CNN that Russia and the United States had communicated “as recently as within past days.”. Griner...
Biden Will Speak To Putin At G20 Meeting But Only To Discuss Brittney Griner, Not Ukraine War
President Joe Biden said he’d only meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, but would not talk with the Russian leader about the war in Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement. In an exclusive CNN interview, Biden called Putin a “rational actor” who badly...
Putin says Russian military call-up to finish in 2 weeks as Ukraine makes advances
Russia's mobilization of army reservists has proved unpopular, with hundreds of thousands of men leaving the country to avoid the draft.
Gas prices are heading down, with or without Biden's help
(CNN) -- It's not at all clear if President Joe Biden's latest announcement that he's releasing oil from the nation's emergency stockpile will help bring gas prices down. But the good news for drivers — and Biden — is that several factors are pointing to lower prices ahead at the pump.
