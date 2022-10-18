With approval from the Board of Directors, Luther Seminary is moving forward with new partners to develop the lower campus. The Board has approved two separate transactions. Last month, the seminary entered an agreement to sell a portion of the lower campus, excluding Northwestern Hall and Breck Woods, to United Properties. United Properties is exploring a multi-family housing development on this St. Paul property. At its October meeting, the Board approved a separate agreement with a local educational nonprofit considering Northwestern Hall for use as offices and program space. At this time, there is no activity associated with the Lauderdale property, including Breck Woods, although the seminary still intends to sell this parcel in the future.

