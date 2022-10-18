ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Ziegler Park expansion proposed as solution to Main Street gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A proposed expansion of Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine could help deal with ongoing issues of gun violence and pedestrians safety in the area. 3CDC’s Steve Leeper presented the expansion Monday to City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee. The proposal would remove car traffic on Woodward...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987

CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger

Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around...
BLUE ASH, OH

