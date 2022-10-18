Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents who are in need of medical care, but unable to afford it, don’t have to put their health at risk thanks to the Good Samaritan Free Health Center. In this 19 For a Cure report, Dan Wells gives you a look at how this health...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
WLWT 5
Northside residents, city leaders create pedestrian and traffic safety group
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian safety and enforcement strategies remain a hot-button topic in Cincinnati and city leaders are making residents an important part of the solution. It is the focus of a small but critical working group known as the Northside Pedestrian Safety and Traffic Enforcement Group. The group includes...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
Fox 19
Ziegler Park expansion proposed as solution to Main Street gun violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A proposed expansion of Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine could help deal with ongoing issues of gun violence and pedestrians safety in the area. 3CDC’s Steve Leeper presented the expansion Monday to City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee. The proposal would remove car traffic on Woodward...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Kings Island reveals plans for new themed area with 2 new rides
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WCPO
Newport firefighter needing kidney donation finds 'perfect match' in fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. — Sometimes the answer to life's most difficult questions can be right at your doorstep. That was the case for Bob Hug and Ryan Whaley, two members of the Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF. According to the group's social media post, Hug is battling kidney disease...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
WLWT 5
Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987
CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
linknky.com
The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger
Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
