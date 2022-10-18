ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Filmmaker hopes to bolster teenager’s self-esteem with anti-bullying videos

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area filmmaker is using videos to help stop teenage bullying. Fifteen-year-old Joshua McDuffie knows what it's like to be bullied. "It all began in eighth grade when I was bullied by a couple of individuals," said McDuffie. "They made rumors and physically threatened me and they would nonstop harass me."
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
