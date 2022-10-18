Read full article on original website
Filmmaker hopes to bolster teenager’s self-esteem with anti-bullying videos
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area filmmaker is using videos to help stop teenage bullying. Fifteen-year-old Joshua McDuffie knows what it's like to be bullied. "It all began in eighth grade when I was bullied by a couple of individuals," said McDuffie. "They made rumors and physically threatened me and they would nonstop harass me."
WATCH: ‘To the Rescue: the State of Animal Welfare in Central Florida’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic struggles mean some families have been forced to face the gut-wrenching choice of making ends meet or giving up their pets. >>> STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY <<<. 9 Family Connection digs into the help that is available now and explains how...
PHOTOS: Tampa police find litter of puppies stuffed in suitcase
Two Tampa police officers on patrol in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway made an unusual discovery Wednesday when they took a look inside an abandoned pink suitcase left outside a rental home.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
Pinellas County home to Florida's only family justice center for domestic violence survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County is now home to Florida’s only family justice center for domestic violence survivors, putting everything they need for support services all under one roof. The Family Justice Center by Community Action Stops Abuse opened its new center Wednesday. "Survivors would come here, they’d...
DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family
DK Farms in Largo is hosting a Fall Festival for families -- and a Fearville haunted attraction for older braver souls.
Baby dolphin rescued in Clearwater now has name at SeaWorld Orlando
A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in Clearwater, now living at SeaWorld Orlando, finally has a name.
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
Missing Florida teen found safe following Amber Alert
LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida 16-year-old has been safely located following an Amber Alert on Thursday. No additional details were provided.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Trend in shootings among teens in Tampa
Tampa police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. It's the latest case in a trend of gun violence among teens.
Candlelight vigil in Largo to remember victims of drug overdose
]Attendees who have lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol are encouraged to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
Family of UT student shot and killed getting into wrong car after a night out wants gunman’s name
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of a University of Tampa student who was shot and killed on his 19th birthday is frustrated police won't release the shooter’s name to them, citing Marsy's Law, the family's attorney said Thursday. Ralph Fernandez, an attorney in Tampa, is representing the family of...
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Volunteer organization helps Polk, Hardee residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian
FORT MEADE, Fla. - A national volunteer organization is coming to the rescue for families in Fort Meade whose homes have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. Team Rubicon provides free volunteer labor after a disaster. Team members are using Fort Meade as a home base for their efforts in Polk and Hardee counties right now.
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
