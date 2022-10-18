ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Gushes Over ‘Strong, Genuine’ Connections While Filming Season 6 (Exclusive)

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnvoo_0ie0L8Ow00
Image Credit: Getty

Emma Hernan truly does it all, and she looks amazing every Louboutin step of the way! The Selling Sunset star spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview while speaking at the NYC Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit on October 15, 2022. First, the best dressed star dished on filming season 6 of Selling Sunset, telling HL EXCLUSIVELY that she was “so excited” to return to set this fall. “I have strong, genuine relationships with the other girls now – they are like my family. Chrishell [Stause] is obviously my best friend, so filming now is even more fun because it’s like just second nature,” Emma revealed. “I was eager to start filming and talk about the new real estate and business ventures I have going on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJVyP_0ie0L8Ow00
Emma Hernan speaking at Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC. (Getty)

The Oppenheim Group agent also teased the high-fashion fans can expect from her in season 6! “The fashion never disappoints on Selling Sunset. But this season is better than ever for sure. I think you get to see more this season that you didn’t last season – I can’t give too much away but somethings we’ve never done, before we’re going to do this season!” Emma teased.

The star joined Jaclyn Johnson & Katie Spies’ Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC to discuss her experience as a female entrepreneur and help inspire other. young women to do the same, while answering important questions on how she found success. “Get started as soon as possible,” Emma advised women wanting to start their own business. “There’s no limit to what you’re capable of doing. Women can do everything and anything they put their mind to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qalrb_0ie0L8Ow00
Emma Hernan in ‘Selling Sunset.’ (Netflix)

She admitted that her in her own career, she’s run into situations where she’s felt outnumbered or disrespected in a male-dominated industry, and told women that if they find themselves in that situation, “stay focused, work harder and prove everybody wrong.” In addition to being a fan-fave on Selling Sunset, and selling multi-million dollar homes for The Oppenheim Group, Emma also is the CEO of her own EmmaLeigh & Co, which oversees the sale of her delicious Plant Based Mini Empanadas.

When it comes to balancing it all, Emma admitted it’s “not an easy task.” ” definitely believe it’s important to take time for yourself especially when you’ve been working particularly hard and you have different careers. I’m in real estate, investing, and I have my food company – whether it’s taking 15 minutes out of my work day to walk my dog or having a weekend to myself, this personal time matters,” she told HL. “If I don’t, I can tell that my work productivity declines. It’s important to take time for yourself and focus on the things that matter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiKqz_0ie0L8Ow00
Emma Hernan at Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC. (Getty)

At the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit, Emma’s inspirational speech was alongside keynote speaker Ty Haney, Former Founder & CEO of Outdoor Voices and Founder & CEO of Try Your Best, Cyndi Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Chillhouse, and Tiffany Sorya, Founder and CEO of Novel Education Group on the tactical steps every founder needs to take to launch their business. The media company hosted a jam-packed day of entrepreneurial learning, problem-solving, and connecting from the brightest female minds in business.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Beast

Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
In Touch Weekly

From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy