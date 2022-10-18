‘Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Gushes Over ‘Strong, Genuine’ Connections While Filming Season 6 (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Getty

Emma Hernan truly does it all, and she looks amazing every Louboutin step of the way! The Selling Sunset star spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview while speaking at the NYC Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit on October 15, 2022. First, the best dressed star dished on filming season 6 of Selling Sunset, telling HL EXCLUSIVELY that she was “so excited” to return to set this fall. “I have strong, genuine relationships with the other girls now – they are like my family. Chrishell [Stause] is obviously my best friend, so filming now is even more fun because it’s like just second nature,” Emma revealed. “I was eager to start filming and talk about the new real estate and business ventures I have going on.”

Emma Hernan speaking at Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC. (Getty)

The Oppenheim Group agent also teased the high-fashion fans can expect from her in season 6! “The fashion never disappoints on Selling Sunset. But this season is better than ever for sure. I think you get to see more this season that you didn’t last season – I can’t give too much away but somethings we’ve never done, before we’re going to do this season!” Emma teased.

The star joined Jaclyn Johnson & Katie Spies’ Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC to discuss her experience as a female entrepreneur and help inspire other. young women to do the same, while answering important questions on how she found success. “Get started as soon as possible,” Emma advised women wanting to start their own business. “There’s no limit to what you’re capable of doing. Women can do everything and anything they put their mind to.”

Emma Hernan in ‘Selling Sunset.’ (Netflix)

She admitted that her in her own career, she’s run into situations where she’s felt outnumbered or disrespected in a male-dominated industry, and told women that if they find themselves in that situation, “stay focused, work harder and prove everybody wrong.” In addition to being a fan-fave on Selling Sunset, and selling multi-million dollar homes for The Oppenheim Group, Emma also is the CEO of her own EmmaLeigh & Co, which oversees the sale of her delicious Plant Based Mini Empanadas.

When it comes to balancing it all, Emma admitted it’s “not an easy task.” ” definitely believe it’s important to take time for yourself especially when you’ve been working particularly hard and you have different careers. I’m in real estate, investing, and I have my food company – whether it’s taking 15 minutes out of my work day to walk my dog or having a weekend to myself, this personal time matters,” she told HL. “If I don’t, I can tell that my work productivity declines. It’s important to take time for yourself and focus on the things that matter.”

Emma Hernan at Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit in NYC. (Getty)

At the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit, Emma’s inspirational speech was alongside keynote speaker Ty Haney, Former Founder & CEO of Outdoor Voices and Founder & CEO of Try Your Best, Cyndi Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Chillhouse, and Tiffany Sorya, Founder and CEO of Novel Education Group on the tactical steps every founder needs to take to launch their business. The media company hosted a jam-packed day of entrepreneurial learning, problem-solving, and connecting from the brightest female minds in business.