SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
BBC
Richard Thomas: Wales Women assistant boss takes Colchester United role
Colchester United have named Wales Women assistant coach Richard Thomas as boss Matt Bloomfield's number two. Thomas had worked with Wales since May 2021, having previously led the academies at Watford and Leyton Orient. Bloomfield was named head coach at the end of last month and Colchester are currently above...
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
SkySports
Aberdeen 4-1 Partick Thistle: Dons progress to Premier Sports Cup semi-final with comfortable win
Aberdeen eased their way into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Championship leaders Partick Thistle. In-form Luis Lopes opened the scoring and the game was over by half-time as two Hayden Coulson efforts were deflected into their own net by Thistle players Kevin Holt and Jack McMillan.
NBC Sports
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
ESPN
Steven Gerrard out as Aston Villa manager after 3-0 defeat to Fulham
Steven Gerrard is out as Aston Villa manager, the club announced Thursday following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," a Villa spokesperson said in a statement. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
BBC
Rhys Norrington-Davies: Sheffield United defender a World Cup concern for Wales
Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a World Cup fitness concern after suffering a hamstring injury during Sheffield United's defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday. Norrington-Davies, 23, was carried off after just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss to the Sky Blues. United boss Paul Heckingbottom says the Blades will...
NBC Sports
Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth
Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Burnley: Scott Hogan earns point for Blues
Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's. Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench. But Scott Hogan equalised just...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to Thursday's visit to west London - but the heavy loss at Craven Cottage proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who relieved the 42-year-old of his duties not long after the final whistle.
BBC
Wrexham 3-2 Blyth Spartans: Wrexham into FA Cup first round against Oldham Athletic
National League side Wrexham are into the FA Cup first round after beating Blyth Spartans 3-2 at the Racecourse. Having conceded a late equaliser at the first time of asking on Saturday, Wrexham almost let a three-goal lead slip in Tuesday's replay. Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies gave...
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron's sublime strike makes it three wins in four for Eddie Howe's high-flyers, while Frank Lampard's Toffees suffer a third straight Premier League defeat
Eddie Howe spent the early part of this week taking on the red half of Merseyside. His players then saw to the blue half on a fiesty night at St James’ Park. The Newcastle boss is not prone to pre-match headline-making. He probably would not have liked, on reflection, that his forceful response to Jurgen Klopp’s claims about his club’s limitless spending had set the agenda going into this game.
SkySports
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Bees claim draw to end Chelsea's winning Premier League start under Graham Potter
Thomas Frank hailed Brentford's "unbelievably impressive" performance as they secured a goalless draw against Chelsea to end the Blues' winning Premier League start under new head coach Graham Potter at the Gtech Community Stadium. Chelsea came into the game having won Potter's first three Premier League games at the helm...
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Alice Haynes' Strong Power fancied in wide-open Wolverhampton handicap
Sky Sports Racing's Mike Cattermole has picked out a 6/1 bet in the feature handicap at Wolverhampton on Thursday. The Class Two BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (7.15) over six furlongs on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton on Thursday evening is a standout on the card. Truth to tell, it is worthy of more than the reasonable £20,000 purse.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. Potter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...
