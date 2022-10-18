ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
BBC

Richard Thomas: Wales Women assistant boss takes Colchester United role

Colchester United have named Wales Women assistant coach Richard Thomas as boss Matt Bloomfield's number two. Thomas had worked with Wales since May 2021, having previously led the academies at Watford and Leyton Orient. Bloomfield was named head coach at the end of last month and Colchester are currently above...
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
NBC Sports

Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
ESPN

Steven Gerrard out as Aston Villa manager after 3-0 defeat to Fulham

Steven Gerrard is out as Aston Villa manager, the club announced Thursday following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," a Villa spokesperson said in a statement. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
BBC

Rhys Norrington-Davies: Sheffield United defender a World Cup concern for Wales

Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a World Cup fitness concern after suffering a hamstring injury during Sheffield United's defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday. Norrington-Davies, 23, was carried off after just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss to the Sky Blues. United boss Paul Heckingbottom says the Blades will...
NBC Sports

Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
SkySports

Birmingham 1-1 Burnley: Scott Hogan earns point for Blues

Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's. Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench. But Scott Hogan equalised just...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to Thursday's visit to west London - but the heavy loss at Craven Cottage proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who relieved the 42-year-old of his duties not long after the final whistle.
Daily Mail

Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron's sublime strike makes it three wins in four for Eddie Howe's high-flyers, while Frank Lampard's Toffees suffer a third straight Premier League defeat

Eddie Howe spent the early part of this week taking on the red half of Merseyside. His players then saw to the blue half on a fiesty night at St James’ Park. The Newcastle boss is not prone to pre-match headline-making. He probably would not have liked, on reflection, that his forceful response to Jurgen Klopp’s claims about his club’s limitless spending had set the agenda going into this game.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

C﻿helsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. P﻿otter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...

Comments / 0

Community Policy