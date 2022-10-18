Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO