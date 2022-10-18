Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
A 12-year old boy was flown to a Nashville hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle Sunday on East Seventh Street. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says the boy entered the path of a westbound vehicle just before 2 pm in the 1800 block of East Seventh. He...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
14news.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
14news.com
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery. It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged. Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.
whvoradio.com
Child Flown To The Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle
A child was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 12-year-old child was on a scooter when he was hit by a westbound car just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Herndon Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on Binns Mill Road in Herndon sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Tejalben Gandhi was northbound when she lost control in a curve and went off the road hitting a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.
whopam.com
Cadiz man injured in Boulevard crash
A rear-end collision Thursday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville injured a Cadiz man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Ryan Jones of Cadiz was coming to a stop at a red light when his car was rear-ended by a northbound Jeep operated by 57-year old Sherry Curtis of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Man injured, charged with DUI following crash
A man was injured and charged with DUI following a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass. It happened a little before 4 p.m. when 22-year old Caleb Sims of Hopkinsville rear-ended a stopped pickup on the Bypass operated by 28-year old Allen Jackson of Illinois. A...
whvoradio.com
Deputies Search For Man Wanted After Todd County Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man is wanted by law enforcement after a high-speed pursuit in Todd County Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he attempted to stop a vehicle on US 68 for speeding and the driver Kobe Dillard fled turning onto Gates Road. The pursuit reportedly ended when...
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Assaulting A Woman With Metal Bat
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assault and wanton endangerment after a report of a disturbance in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 35-year-old Eboni Neylon hit someone in the arm with a metal baseball bat and hit a vehicle with the bat along with slashing the tires on McPherson Avenue.
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
whopam.com
Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Christian County Jail inmate who was found unconscious earlier this week. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says it appears 41-year old Jacob Deason of Hopkinsville died from natural causes and there were no signs of trauma. He says they are awaiting test results to determine the specific cause of death.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
whopam.com
Details released on East Seventh St. accident
Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
Comments / 2