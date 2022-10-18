Read full article on original website
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in town. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The goose appeared on the giant videoboard in the eighth inning of the NL Championship Series opener Tuesday night, but he couldn’t revive the Padres. They lost 2-0.
New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans
A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
‘Eating with the enemy’ at Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It’s called ‘eating with the enemy.’ Padres fans may find it hard to resist a good cheesesteak, but right now, it may be sacrilegious to eat one. CBS 8 sent Brian White out to Philadelphia Sandwich Company, where the cheesesteaks are authentic and Phillies fans feel at home.
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
Joe Crescenzo at his San Diego cheesesteak shopImage via Fox 29. The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'
SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
mhhsnews.com
HOMH: Senior Santiago Salas voted best running back in San Diego
“I was shocked at first and […] then when I saw it I just started the voting, just sending it out. Believing I was going to win was there but not fully, so when it actually came out that I did win […] I was full of excitement, but I couldn’t have done it without my family and all of Mission Hills shouting me out and supporting me.”
Eagles add San Diego stop as part of 2023 ‘Hotel California’ tour
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band the Eagles will be making a stop in San Diego next year as part of their Hotel California 2023 tour.
Riders fed up with Uber and Lyft price surge to-and-from downtown during the playoffs
SAN DIEGO — Those ditching their cars to avoid hefty parking fees downtown as the Padres continue their run for a championship, are in for a shock when they order an Uber or Lyft. The price surge is a result of high demand but riders say they are fed...
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
News 8 KFMB
CBS 8 News @ 11am & 12pm
CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today. Plus get up-to-the-minute weather and discover new ways to enjoy San Diego.
fox29.com
Philly transplant brings tastes of home to San Diego
More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Philly-themed shop in San Diego. The Sharon Hill native has lived across country for more than 40 years, but he hasn't forgotten his roots, using authentic Philly staples for his sandwiches and keeping shelves stocked with Tasty Cakes and Taylor Pork Roll.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
KPBS
San Diego kicks off discussion of redeveloping civic core
San Diego is about to take on another massive development project. Six blocks of real estate in the core of downtown are owned by the city. The area is home to the City Administration building, Civic Theatre, the Parkade parking structure, Civic Center Plaza, Golden Hall, the 101 Ash Street building and the City Operations building. Mayor Todd Gloria wants to use the area to build a mix of housing and office space for city workers.
