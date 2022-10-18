ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops

By Yoselin Person
 2 days ago
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The creation of the mural that's on Landon Street facing the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was by artist John Fredrick Daniels.

Daniels is a native of the Cold Springs community in Buffalo.

Daniels took his brush and paint to make the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of the ten Black people that were killed five months ago at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

“This community here is big on family and helping each other,” Daniels says. “Knowing that we had to put something together shows that even though it was a tragedy, our community can come together and fight through it no matter what the tragedy is.”

The mural has doves symbolizing the uniqueness of each victim.

Daniels tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he drew his inspiration for the doves from Grady Lewis, who was outside the store at the time of the massacre.

“He knew a few of these victims, so we did this one first of Mr. Salter,” he says. “This one is like he’s a protection bird.”

Grady Lewis explains his appreciation for being part of this project.

“I’m there thinking like wow, this is going to be here and 50 years from now people are going to see this,” Lewis says. “And when he was putting it together I was thinking of symbols we can grow from.”

Symbols like the tears on a Buffalo which say, “The Tears Are Real,” and another message, “Hate Will Not Divide Us.”

“Five months ago, we had that tragedy, and I’ve seen no one doing anything and this is the only thing that has been done,” Grady Lewis says. “So this wall is sad and happy at the same time, but it definitely makes me happy, and it gives me joy.”

